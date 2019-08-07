“On the Wing” was the theme of Monday’s discovery program at the Waldorf West Library where Maryland Zoo representatives presented a feathers and flight show to help kids learn about the unique adaptations of four birds including an Indian runner duck, African grey parrot, tawny frogmouth and common raven.
“We have a variety of different program topics and ‘On the Wing’ is one that we don’t do quite as often,” said zoo outreach coordinator M.C. Mandolia. “But the whole idea is to come out and meet a variety of ages, little kids to adults, in a library setting and talk to them about one of the things that we are really passionate about. Quite a few of our animal ambassadors are birds so we’re happy to come out today and teach people about the birds that we care so much about.”
Mandolia said she hopes the kids learned valuable information about different bird habitats and their functions, as well as how they “adapt to where they live.”
The highlight of the show was presenting four unique species of birds and using a measuring tape to help participants understand wing spans.
“One of the favorite parts of the program for us is hearing the kids get really excited, having the information sink in and asking questions,” Mandolia elaborated. “They want to know different things and are able to make connections between different animals that they see. That’s honestly the most fun part.”
“Birds especially can be different, even though they have a couple of fundamental things in common. We can apply that to any group of animals whether it’s mammals or amphibians and reptiles, or even with us,” said Mandolia’s colleague, Laura Newman, an education instructor who has worked at the zoo for more than six years. “People really like birds so it’s always a popular draw. It’s really neat for us because we have so many different types that represent a bunch of different habitats and characteristics.”
The Maryland Zoo, which is nestled on 135-plus acres in Baltimore’s Druid Hill Park, was established in 1876 and is the third oldest in the country. Its mission is to “inspire and educate people to join with it in the active support and conservation of wildlife and wild places.” Through personal encounters and “engaging people with the wonder of the living world,” the zoo aims to “foster lifelong harmonious relationships with nature” as it serves surrounding communities, according to the zoo’s website.
“I really like doing library programs because we usually get a really good mix of kids and adults,” Newman said. “It presents a fun challenge for the two of us because we have to somehow make an hour-long program engaging for teeny, tiny kids and also people who are retired. It’s a big age range but getting all kinds of interesting questions lets us know that the kids are hearing what we’re saying, they’re engaged and making these really cool connections.”
For more information about the zoo and its events, go to www.marylandzoo.org/.
