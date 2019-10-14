The Coalition for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future argues that underfunding of schools is a serious issue for both students and educators as scarce resources have resulted in larger class sizes, less individualized instruction, low pay scales and even lower staffing levels.
Federal data now shows that Maryland not only ranks near the bottom of all states for funding poor and affluent districts evenly, but also has an out-of-date funding formula that doesn’t address the growing needs or differences of those who come from underprivileged backgrounds, according to a fact sheet.
The coalition believes getting the blueprint right for Maryland’s future entails supporting the work of the Kirwan Commission. That’s why it is seeking a 10-year funding commitment from state legislators, particularly in the 2020 General Assembly, to ensure the revised school formula is sustainable, adequate and equitable.
The Education Association of Charles County, in conjunction with the Maryland State Education Association, hosted a community forum on Oct. 7 at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Waldorf. Guest speakers included Charles County Public Schools Executive Director Marvin Jones, La Plata High School seniors Alexis Johnson and Sierra Sanderson, Mattawoman Middle School teacher Julian Scrivens and IBEW Local 26 union representative Larry Greenhill Sr., all of whom participated as a stakeholder panel.
La Plata resident Sean Johnson, who is MSEA’s assistant executive director of legislative and political affairs, and Advocates for Children and Youth Education Policy Director Shamoyia Gardiner gave opening remarks. Johnson broke the ice by having audience members think about and discuss what an ideal school system looks like in Charles County. Answers varied from small class sizes and more special education teachers, to providing additional training opportunities for career technical education in high schools as well as facilities for fine and performing arts that are equitable to sports.
“There are a lot of these elements that are completely related to the recommendations of the Kirwan Commission,” said Johnson.
An independent analysis overseen by the state education department, the coalition’s fact sheet noted, found that “the percentage of students coming from backgrounds of poverty, receiving special education services and English language learners have all increased markedly, as have the number of mandates upon schools.” All of these factors have had a profound impact on Maryland schools, contributing upwards of $2.9 billion in annual underfunding.
“The problem is that our schools are underfunded and don’t have all of the resources and supports that are absolutely critical to our future,” Gardiner said. “We can’t afford to give that up. The state is currently in the midst of reviewing the education funding formula as well as a series of policies that impact how our schools operate.”
According to a separate fact sheet from the coalition, members of the Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education, better known as the Kirwan Commission, want to make recommendations about how much additional funding there should be and how they should make this new investment. The commission released a number of preliminary recommendations which include increasing teacher pay by about 30%; building in more planning time for teachers; hiring more school counselors, nurses and behavioral specialists; and substantially expanding pre-K and career technical education.
Johnson said MSEA has been educating commission members and legislators about the importance of including recommendations that positively impact staffing and wages for education support professionals.
“The current [funding] formula was last updated in 2002,” he said. “It has not been keeping up with the changing needs and expectations of students and staff.”
When it comes to a longterm and sustainable formula, the coalition wants the state’s blueprint to include a 4.5% average increase in teacher salaries; expanded pre-K; increased special education staffing; increased mental health staffing; and more than 200 community schools.
“Teaching is a balancing act. It is juggling several heavy, sharp objects on a tightrope wire that is on fire,” Scrivens said. “Whether we come into the profession by design or by happenstance, I found that across the board, teachers care about their kids. But it becomes very hard to focus on your kids when underfunding means there aren’t enough people there to take care of the children, so you have to take on other responsibilities.”
Jones assured parents in the audience that Charles County Public Schools is doing “great things” with the funding that it does receive from the state. There is room for improvement, however, as the school system has to put certain things into perspective in order “to get better every single day,” he said.
“Unfulfilled opportunities is what underfunding means to me,” said Jones. “Opportunities to enhance our instructional programs. Opportunities to take care of the most precious resource that we have, which is our human capital. Opportunities to improve salaries for teachers and increase our personnel workforce in that regard.”
A new poll from Goucher College, conducted between Sept. 13 and 18, found that an overwhelming majority of Marylanders are willing to pay more in taxes to help improve public education. About 70% think the state is spending too little, 6% believe too much is being spent on education and 19% of Marylanders said the state is spending the right amount.
On the other hand, the poll also showed that 77% of Marylanders said they knew nothing about the Kirwan Commission’s work. About 46% think Maryland is heading in the right direction, down from 54% last year, while 35% say otherwise since Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has been in office.
Because the "lack of resources is an immense problem," Gardiner said winning at the state level would in turn make a difference for local school systems and its students and educators.
“We are talking about what is necessary for our kids and for our schools,” Gardiner emphasized. “Your voices are 100% critical in getting this work done.”
The Kirwan Commission is also “discussing a career ladder, which could provide opportunities for educators to increase their pay and leadership role without diminishing their ability to work closely with students every day.”
Greenhill said the state needs to start investing more in vocational schools. North Point High School currently offers 17 different career, technology and education programs for students beginning in either ninth or 10th grade.
“Underfunding to me means that we’re getting further and further away from treating CTE as it should be treated. It’s sort of like we’ve de-emphasized that need over the years which might have even started around 2002,” Greenhill said. “The further we get away from funding properly, the rougher it’s going to be for someone who might have an interest in working with their hands or becoming a tradesperson.”
Thanks to its big win in the 2019 General Assembly, the coalition helped secure $1.1 billion in new funding over the next three years for increased salaries and staffing as well as expansion of student programs. But that was just the beginning.
Johnson, who serves on the formula funding subgroup, said the ultimate goal is to not only ensure an equitable funding formula is passed but that the implementation of a new blueprint over the next decade is done right for each local school system.
“We’ve made some progress but there are a lot of recommendations in progress that we’ve got to make a reality if we want the best that our schools deserve,” Johnson said.
