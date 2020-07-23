Charles County school board members this month were unhappy with the county commissioners for passing a policy revision that could lead to overcrowded schools by allowing new residential construction in a specific school zone even if that school is at capacity.
“If your kid goes to an overcrowded school, it’s going to get a lot worse,” school board member David Hancock said at a virtual school board meeting on July 14.
Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management proposed an update to the school allocation policy during a virtual commissioners meeting June 16 that would allow residential, commercial and/or institutional developments and affordable workforce housing.
The commissioners addressed the issue again on Tuesday and voted to move forward with the legislative process, which includes taking public comment and making any necessary modifications over the course of three months.
Three options were presented to commissioners at the meeting last month, and of the four present members, three voted for option three, which included applying a student yield factor to a project and sharing capacity for projects in development districts.
It also includes a sunset provision for projects on the school waiting list, which allow projects to move forward after six or seven years whether there is a school allocation or not, according to Steve Anders, the school system’s director of planning and instruction. Ben Yeckley, a county planner, said there are 3,720 available seats in Charles.
If North Point was overcrowded, Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) said as an example, a developer can use seats at Westlake High School. She said it would push the school board to redistrict.
Jason Groth, the deputy director of planning and growth management, called redistricting an “unintended consequence” of this policy.
“Borrowing seats doesn’t help a school that’s overcrowded,” Stewart said. “If you pick this option, you are saying that student’s education is not as valued at another school.”
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) said it should be up to planning and zoning to decide what is best for this policy. “We shouldn’t be basing ... planning and zoning [solely] off of what the school board does,” he said.
Stewart said they need to understand what the policy looks like in the classroom. She later asked if anyone from the school system was on the call, but was told they were not.
“They should’ve been offered the opportunity to engage in this conversation,” she said.
A month later, school board members were upset for that very reason.
Board member Michael Lukas said last week that any responsible government would have included stakeholders in the conversation.
“If I wasn’t on the board, I wouldn’t know about this,” Hancock said. “I think this is reckless and irresponsible to Charles County as a whole.”
School board member Jennifer Abell said she used to be on a planning and zoning committee, which she described as a “great experience” that involved collaboration and producing policies. But that has not been the case in the past few months, she said. And the policy will “open the flood gates of school population.”
“If you think traffic is bad now, when this opens up, we are going to have development upon development upon development,” she said.
“I would suggest to county commissioners to reconsider moving forward,” Latina Wilson, vice chair of the school board, said. “The implications of what they’re proposing is going to be huge on the school system.”
Board member Elizabeth Brown said all the teachers do the best they can in the classroom. But a teacher with 20 to 25 kids in a classroom is going to do a “much better job” than a teacher with 35 to 40 kids.
School board member Tajala Battle-Lockhart told the public to pay attention as this issue moves forward, and Virginia McGraw, school board chair, said overcrowded classrooms will affect the quality of instruction.
Stewart was the only commissioner to vote against the policy and Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) was absent.
Groth said on Tuesday they have heard concerns form various parties and they are working to accommodate some of those concerns.
Commissioner President Reuben Collins (D) said he received a request from a school board chair to have a joint meeting with commissioners to address the policy.
“I want to make it clear from the very beginning this board made a commitment to collaborate with Charles County’s board of education,” he said.
Twitter: @KristenSoMdNews