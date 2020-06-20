Board of education to hold June 22 teleconference meeting

The Charles County Board of Education is meeting via teleconference at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, June 22, to discuss the FY 2021 proposed operating budget. There is no public access to the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building on Radio Station Road in La Plata; however, the meeting will stream live on the Charles County Public Schools website, www.ccboe.com, and air live on Comcast Channel 96 and Verizon FiOS Channel 12. CCPS will rebroadcast the meeting as well as post it on CCPSTV under the Board meeting tab at ccboe.com.
Although the Board is unable to make a public forum live, it is encouraging the public to email questions and comments to boardmail@ccboe.com. Comments should be limited to 250 words. Board members will read all comments as well as post them on ccboe.com. A copy of the proposed budget is posted ccboe.com.
The following is a tentative meeting agenda:
• Call to order – 8:30 a.m.
• Reports of officers/boards/committees.
• FY 2021 proposed operating budget.
• Public forum – email written comments to boardmail@ccboe.com.
• Action items.
• Appointment of LSA representatives.
• Adjournment.