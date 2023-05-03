The Bel Alton High School Alumni Association is making a push for national recognition for its historic Black school, and Charles County commissioners have pledged financial support to make the dream a reality.
Matt Noaln Wills, chair of the Bel Alton group, came to the commissioners on Tuesday asking for support in funding to pay an architectural historian to write up a nomination for the National Register of Historic Places.
“At the end of the day … the county has made tremendous strides to show more of an appreciation for our historical buildings. … Bel Alton is clearly a part of that legacy,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said during the meeting.
Wills told commissioners that it would cost about $8,000 to have the architectural historian write up the nomination form and added that the alumni association had already pledged to spend $4,000.
Commissioners voted unanimously to fund the difference using reserves from the county’s fund balance.
The idea received enthusiastic approval from commissioners, especially Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D).
“This is something that I would love to see through,” Stewart said, adding that her mother attended William Sampson Brooks High School, a school for Black students in Calvert County that was also closed in 1966.
Former students celebrated the 50th anniversary of the school’s final graduating class in 2016, and the building is currently used as office space for Calvert public school system employees.
The National Register of Historic Places is a registry run by the U.S. National Park Service established under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966.
According to the park service website, the registry evaluates buildings on the age and integrity of the facility and its significance.
Wills told commissioners that he was confident the building meets the criteria and that it would be “an honor” for the Bel Alton High School to be named to the registry.
The Bel Alton alumni association works to preserve the school, which was built in 1938 to provide secondary-level education to Black students in Charles County.
According to the alumni association website, the high school was closed in 1966 after county schools integrated.
The school was slated to be demolished in the 1980s before former students stepped in to stop the demolition in order to restore and preserve the building, calling it an important part of Charles County's heritage.
In 1993, the Bel Alton High School Alumni Association was formed and ran a community center at the school from 2008 to 2015.
In addition to the money for the survey, commissioners have set aside $430,000 to repair the roof of the detached gymnasium in the capital improvement projects fiscal 2024 budget. Roof repairs were cited as a critical need in a letter sent to the association by the Maryland Historical Trust.
The letter also cited other maintenance work that should take place at the school such as clearing away vines and other climbing plants from around the structure as well as cleaning windows that were showing evidence of mold or mildew.