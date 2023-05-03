The Bel Alton High School Alumni Association is making a push for national recognition for its historic Black school, and Charles County commissioners have pledged financial support to make the dream a reality.

Matt Noaln Wills, chair of the Bel Alton group, came to the commissioners on Tuesday asking for support in funding to pay an architectural historian to write up a nomination for the National Register of Historic Places.


Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews