Maddelynn Wallace

Maddelynn Wallace, 10, of Brandywine was pronounced dead on April 16 after she went missing the day before.

 CHARLES COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

A body found at the bottom of a water-filled quarry has been positively identified as a 10-year-old girl that went missing over the weekend.

Maddelynn Wallace, 10, of Brandywine was pronounced dead on Sunday after the body was positively identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, according to a release on Monday from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.


