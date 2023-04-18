A body found at the bottom of a water-filled quarry has been positively identified as a 10-year-old girl that went missing over the weekend.
Maddelynn Wallace, 10, of Brandywine was pronounced dead on Sunday after the body was positively identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, according to a release on Monday from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
The search for Wallace, who had autism and was nonverbal, started around 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, when officers were called to the 3900 block of Turner Road in Brandywine for reports of the missing child.
Patrol officers were joined by additional personnel from the sheriff’s office including K-9 units and Charles County Fire/EMS volunteers as well as community volunteers in a search that went throughout the night on Saturday and into Sunday afternoon.
Search parties were led to a heavily wooded area about a mile away from the home that was filled with “numerous quarries,” according to the release.
Evidence was found that Wallace had been in the area, and search parties focused on a 25-foot deep quarry where Wallace’s body was eventually recovered by the Charles County Dive Team.
Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to Baltimore where it was confirmed that the cause of death was drowning.
The circumstances leading to Wallace’s death are under investigation, but the Charles County Sheriff’s Office stated in a social media post on Sunday that no foul play is suspected.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Victim/Witness Services Coordinator responded to the scene and is working with the family to provide resources.