Storage for body-worn camera footage is heading to the cloud after unanimous approval by the Charles County commissioners on July 26.
The conversation was a part of a briefing on the body worn camera program, which is expected to cost $2.11 million dollars, slightly under the $2.22 million provided by commissioners in the fiscal 2023 budget.
According to Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D), a cloud-based storage system would allow the sheriff’s office to “be more fiscally responsible and allow us to have the longitude and latitude to store large amounts of data.”
Berry said the costs of storing the data they collect would depend on how many cameras are deployed and how much data is actually recorded.
“Some incidents will require more data and other incidents less,” Berry said.
Storage costs could also be offset depending on the fate of a bill presented by Del. Jazz Lewis (D-Prince George’s).
Lewis presented House Bill 162 during the 2022 Maryland General Assembly session that would have required the creation of a statewide database for body worn camera data.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said the statewide database would be a “benefit to jurisdictions across the state.”
While the bill did not pass out of committee this past spring, Collins said it was likely it would be brought forward again in the 2023 session.
The total program is expected to cost $1.55 million to implement at the sheriff’s office, while the state’s attorney’s office is expected to shoulder $558,000 in costs to implement its side of the program.
The sheriff’s office plans to purchase 295 cameras at a cost of $615,000.
According to a fiscal note presentation, federal earmark funding was used in purchasing the cameras.
Another $733,000 in funding will be used to purchase a camera server and software to service the cameras before data is moved to the cloud.
The sheriff’s office also plans to hire a new tech support specialist and two police records technicians at a total of $210,600 for both positions.
Costs to the state’s attorney’s office were lower with $150,000 for a digital evidence management system software and $98,000 for initial storage costs, which will also follow a cloud-based storage concept. Those storage costs also include hiring a supervising attorney.
Charles County State’s Attorney Anthony “Tony” Covington (D) said that number could rise over time as expansion needs arise.
The department also plans to spend $210,000 on three new technicians related to the body worn camera program and $100,000 for a future workspace for personnel.
The Charles sheriff’s office is working with the local state’s attorney’s office to establish procedures in sharing data between the two entities as needed.
Implementation of a body worn camera program for sheriff’s officers is required after passage of the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021.
The law stipulates that body worn camera programs must be established by all law enforcement agencies in the state by July 1, 2025.