Berry and Covington

Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) and Charles County State’s Attorney Anthony “Tony” Covington (D) join county commissioners July 26 remotely to discuss the body worn camera program.

 SCREENSHOT BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

Storage for body-worn camera footage is heading to the cloud after unanimous approval by the Charles County commissioners on July 26.

The conversation was a part of a briefing on the body worn camera program, which is expected to cost $2.11 million dollars, slightly under the $2.22 million provided by commissioners in the fiscal 2023 budget.

