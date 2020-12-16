Charles County Commissioner Gilbert "BJ" Bowling III hosted a virtual town hall meeting on Dec. 11, discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on mental health during the upcoming holidays.
Bowling (D) was joined by members of the county's department of community services, department of social services, health department and public school system. The commissioner said he wanted the community to understand the issues being faced, especially in an age of lesser social interaction.
"We are all struggling with the same thing and the only way we are going to get through this is together," Bowling said. "For people to think they are out on the island, they are not. So many people here are willing to help."
Bowling asked guests to speak freely and openly regarding some of the issues that may be occurring and where citizens can receive help. Sherita Hawkes, director of behavioral and health services for the health department, told citizens to be wary of their emotional, mental and physical wellbeing amid the troubling time.
Hawkes said intense and prolonged fear, changes in eating and sleeping habits, feeling alone and irrational anger could all be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
"This pandemic has affected essentially everyone from youngest to oldest, it is important to stay connected," Hawkes said. "You have to take care of your mind and emotions as well as your body."
Therese Wolf, director of the department of social services, said many people have been directly impacted by the pandemic, including lack of adequate food, facing homelessness and additional medical issues. Wolf said social services can and has been assisting during the pandemic, including in-home family counseling, utility relief, eviction support, mental health and many other needs.
"Social services is a good door to knock on first if you are in need," Wolf said. She suggested calling social services at 301-392-6400 and said the department has people in place to get the resources citizens need.
Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee in Hughesville also has funds for rental eviction prevention and can be contacted at 301-274-4474.
Dr. Mike Blanchard, supervising school psychologist for the Charles public school system, said school counselors and psychologists are a good primary resource for family and child concerns. Blanchard said staff have undergone training to help promote a safe and nurturing environment for students, including adverse child experiences and suicide prevention training.
Belia Lugo, mental health coordinator with the school system, said more students should take advantage of Wednesday counselor chats, particularly those struggling with adapting to virtual learning. Students can access counselors at www.ccboe.com/ss/school-counselors/.
Other important resources listed are the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357), National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Network at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org and 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and the Mental Health Association of Maryland www.mhamd.org/coronavirus/.