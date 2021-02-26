A 44-year-old Brandywine man was arrested following an alleged assault with a firearm early Friday morning, Feb. 26.
Charles County sheriff's deputies arrested John Cornelius Washington after responding to a house on Malcolm Road in Brandywine at 12:23 a.m., a press release states.
A suspect got into an argument with a woman and attempted to assault her, according to the release. Two other adults in the house intervened at which time the suspect allegedly grabbed a gun and pointed it at one of the those trying to help. The victims were able to run outside and call police.
Officers made entry into the home and ensured the safety of two young children and a firearm was secured, the release states.
Washington was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and other related charges.