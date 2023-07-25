A Brandywine man is now in jail after an alleged home invasion that occurred as he fled officers searching for him due to active warrants.
Kenneth Tyrell Wade-Greene, 33, was arrested and charged last week with six felonies for two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, home invasion, theft of $25,000 to under $100,000 and firearm possession with a felony conviction.
Wade-Greene was also booked on five misdemeanors for attempted carjacking and four weapons and assault charges.
The arrest was reported by a press release by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on July 21.
At about 4:17 p.m. on July 18, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant/Fugitive Unit were in the area of Woodville Road in Waldorf searching for Wade-Greene, who was wanted for several active warrants in St. Mary’s County.
Officers spotted him behind the wheel of a Ford F-150 towing a trailer when Wade-Greene attempted to flee from officers.
The chase quickly turned into a foot pursuit in the area of Young road and Hunters Harbor Lane. During the chase, an officer allegedly saw Wade-Greene retrieve a handgun as he fled through the woods to the 15000 block of Stillwater Lane in Waldorf.
A man and his daughter were in the driveway of the residence when Wade-Greene approached and allegedly demanded their car keys, which they refused.
That’s when Wade-Greene is accused of producing the handgun and allegedly pointing the weapon at the pair.
Charging documents state the male went into the house to retrieve a firearm and was followed by Wade-Greene, who continued to point the gun at him.
The man fled to his bedroom and locked the door, to which Wade-Greene attempted to gain entry but was unsuccessful.
Police say Wade-Greene eventually found the keys to a 2021 Dodge Ram valued at $30,000 and attempted to drive off when he was stopped by the truck owner’s daughter.
A struggle ensued between Wade-Greene and the woman before police arrived and took him into custody.
Documents state officers found a black Sig Sauer P230 .380 caliber handgun in the homeowner’s garage that allegedly belonged to Wade-Greene.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the trailer attached to the Ford F-150 was reported stolen, and Wade-Greene was also implicated in an attempted motorcycle theft from Young Road earlier in the day.
Wade-Greene was taken to the Charles County Detention Center where he remains held without bond.
He is due back in Charles County District Court on Aug. 16 before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.