Crime scene
File photo

A Brandywine man is now in jail after an alleged home invasion that occurred as he fled officers searching for him due to active warrants.

Kenneth Tyrell Wade-Greene, 33, was arrested and charged last week with six felonies for two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, home invasion, theft of $25,000 to under $100,000 and firearm possession with a felony conviction.


  

