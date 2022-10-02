A Brandywine man will spend the next decade in federal prison for illegal transportation and sale of firearms.
The sentence against Deante Mandel Duckett, 37, of Brandywine was announced on Sept. 28 by Erek L. Barron, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, Toni M. Crosby, special agent in charge of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives Baltimore Field Division, and Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D).
Duckett pleaded guilty to illegally selling weapons between March and April of 2019 and traveling outside the state to get firearms to bring back and sell in Maryland.
According to the release, Duckett met a confidential informant three times between March 6, 2019, and April 11, 2019, and sold seven firearms to the informant.
Those weapons included a 12-gauge shotgun, two .32 caliber revolvers, a 22 caliber revolver, a 380 cc semi-automatic pistol and .32 caliber semi-automatic pistol.
“See, I go down south, man,” Duckett was recorded saying to the informant during one transaction.
On April 22, 2019, Duckett texted the informant to contact him about a sale of between 10 to 15 firearms, but Duckett was caught and arrested before the sale could take place.
According to the release, Duckett was barred from owning firearms due to a 2014 felony drug conviction and a 2009 armed robbery conviction in Charles County.
Barron commending the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Charles County Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation.