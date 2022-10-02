A Brandywine man will spend the next decade in federal prison for illegal transportation and sale of firearms.

The sentence against Deante Mandel Duckett, 37, of Brandywine was announced on Sept. 28 by Erek L. Barron, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, Toni M. Crosby, special agent in charge of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives Baltimore Field Division, and Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D).

