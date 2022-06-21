A Brandywine man was convicted in a triple shooting that killed one and injured two others in June 2020, according to a release from the Charles County state’s attorney's office.
Richard Eugene Middleton Jr., 39, of Brandywine was found guilty on June 13 of multiple felonies including first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, home invasion and other charges.
Middleton was found guilty after a six-day trial earlier this month of the June 15, 2020, shooting that took place at 2400 block of Shawnee Lane in Waldorf.
When officers arrived that day they found Kwasi Louard-Clarke dead from numerous gunshot wounds.
Officers found two other victims, Montreal Wade and Tyrone Coleman, a short distance away also suffering from gunshot wounds. Both Wade and Coleman were transported to trauma centers for life-threatening injuries and survived their injuries.
An investigation revealed that Middleton and Louard-Clarke engaged in an altercation at a barbershop where Middleton was employed.
After the altercation, Louard-Clarke left the shop to hang out with Coleman and Wade at his residence in the 11700 block of Lancelot Drive in Waldorf. As they were standing outside, Middleton, who was driven to the area, proceeded to walk to the residence and when he arrived, began firing on the men.
Coleman was struck in the arm and stomach, while Wade was struck twice in the back. Louard-Clarke was shot in the leg while fleeing to a neighboring residence, with Middleton in pursuit.
According to the release, Middleton entered the residence and pointed a gun at the owner of the home before Louard-Clarke fled a second time with Middleton in pursuit.
Middleton then shot Louard-Clarke several times, including a close range shot to the head, then fled the area before officers apprehended him the same day, according to police.
Middleton confessed to the crime during the course of the investigation, and multiple witness statements corroborated the events.
Middleton is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 31, according to the state's attorney's office release.