A Brandywine man accused of stabbing a homeowner has been indicted on felony first-degree attempted murder charges.
Roy D. Pena-Bautista, 40, was indicted on Aug. 26 by a grand jury in Charles County Circuit Court on five felonies of first- and second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, home invasion and third-degree burglary.
Bautista was also indicted on three misdemeanors for second-degree assault and two counts of dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
Sheriff’s officers were called to the 15000 block of Cloverleaf Court in Hughesville on Aug. 4 for reports of an assault.
A release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office stated that Pena-Bautista snuck into the home while the homeowner was away at work.
An investigation revealed that Pena-Bautista allegedly hid in a spare bedroom of the house and ambushed the homeowner when he came to investigate a noise. The man was cut several times on the face and body and was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.
Pena-Bautista is scheduled to appear in Charles County Circuit Court on Sept. 23.
Waldorf man indicted for assaulted
A Waldorf man arrested after an argument led to another man being shot was indicted on Aug. 26.
Jonathan Blades, 38, of Waldorf was indicted by a grand jury in Charles County Circuit Court on two felonies of first-degree assault and firearm possession with a felony conviction as well as three misdemeanors.
Blades was arrested on Aug. 3 after allegedly shooting a man at his door during an argument at his home in the 13300 block of Holly Springs Drive in Waldorf.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the argument started over a female acquaintance that the man believed was at Blades’ home.
The man was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Blades has been held without bond since his arrest and his scheduled to appear in Charles County Circuit court on Sept. 23.