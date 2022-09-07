A Brandywine man accused of stabbing a homeowner has been indicted on felony first-degree attempted murder charges.

Roy D. Pena-Bautista, 40, was indicted on Aug. 26 by a grand jury in Charles County Circuit Court on five felonies of first- and second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, home invasion and third-degree burglary.

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews