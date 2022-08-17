A Brandywine man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty in the September 2020 murder of Kenneth Brawner, according to a release from the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Marc Carlyle McLaughlin Jr. was sentenced on Monday by Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer Jr. for felony charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and attempted armed robbery as well as other charges.
“People have a right to feel safe in their residence, whether permanent or temporary. That right was violated in the most egregious manner,” Greer said during sentencing.
McLaughlin was found guilty on May 11 for his role in an attempted armed robbery of Brawner on Sept. 21, 2020.
Officers were called to the Master Suites Hotel in the 2200 block of Old Washington Road for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Brawner suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Brawner was rushed to Prince George’s County Hospital Center for treatment but died of his injuries.
An investigation found that McLaughlin conspired with Terrence Wills, 28, of Washington, D.C., to rob Brawner and other occupants of his hotel room.
Wills pleaded guilty on Sept. 21 last year to his role in the crime and received a six-year jail term with all but 567 days suspended, according to the Maryland CaseSearch database.
According to witness statements, McLaughlin demanded money from Brawner then shot him before fleeing the scene.
According to the release, McLaughlin discarded a sweatshirt he was wearing to evade capture.
“We are here because of the actions of the defendant,” Kathyrn A. Marsh, assistant state’s attorney, said during sentencing. “He has a long history of taking what he wants without regard for the consequences. ... The defendant’s history shows he’s not willing to comply with the law.”
McLaughlin received a life sentence for first-degree murder and two consecutive 15-year terms for attempted armed robbery and felony first-degree assault.
In addition, McLaughlin will serve sentences on nine misdemeanors for counts of use of a firearm in a violent crime, firearm possession with a felony conviction, wear, carry and transport of a firearm, and four conspiracy-related misdemeanors.