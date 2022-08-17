A Brandywine man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty in the September 2020 murder of Kenneth Brawner, according to a release from the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Marc Carlyle McLaughlin Jr. was sentenced on Monday by Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer Jr. for felony charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and attempted armed robbery as well as other charges.

