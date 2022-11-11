A Brandywine man will spend the rest of his life in prison plus 125 years for felony first-degree murder and other charges related to a June 2020 shooting in Charles County.
Richard Eugene Middleton Jr., 39, of Brandywine was handed the sentence by Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington-Martin on Nov. 9.
“This is amongst the most violent heinous crimes that I think most of us have come across,” Jonathan Beattie, Charles assistant state’s attorney, said during sentencing, according to a release put out by the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Middleton was convicted on June 13 on five felony charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of home invasion and several weapons-related misdemeanors.
On June 15, 2020, officers were called to the 2400 block of Shawnee Lane in Waldorf for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Kwasi Louard-Clarke dead from multiple gunshot wounds, while two other victims, Montreal Wade and Tyrone Coleman, were found nearby also suffering from gunshot wounds.
Wade and Coleman were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but both survived their injuries.
An investigation revealed that Middleton and Louard-Clarke were involved in an altercation at a barbershop where Middleton worked.
Louard-Clarke left after the altercation and returned to his home at the 11700 block of Lancelot Drive in Waldorf, where he was joined by Coleman and Wade.
While the three were hanging out, Middleton, armed with a gun, was dropped off near Louard-Clarke’s residence and approached on foot before shooting all three men, according to police. Coleman was shot in the arm and stomach, while Wade was hit twice in the back.
Both Coleman and Wade left in a vehicle from the scene.
Louard-Clarke was shot in the leg as he fled to a neighboring residence.
Middleton followed Louard-Clarke inside the residence and then chased him outside the residence. Middleton shot Louard-Clarke multiple times in the head and fled the area. He was caught by police later that day.