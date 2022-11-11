Brandywine man charged in shooting death

Richard Eugene Middleton

 Charles County Sheriff's Office Photo

A Brandywine man will spend the rest of his life in prison plus 125 years for felony first-degree murder and other charges related to a June 2020 shooting in Charles County.

Richard Eugene Middleton Jr., 39, of Brandywine was handed the sentence by Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington-Martin on Nov. 9.

