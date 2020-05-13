Broadband project is set to bring high-speed internet to Nanjemoy, Cobb Neck

Access to internet services — at this point in time — is considered a necessity in most households. And, the Rural Broadband Task Force, after receiving notice of grant approval on April 28, will be implementing infrastructure dedicated to ensuring internet service is available in some Charles County dark spots.
The task force — comprised of members from emergency services, Charles County Public Schools and information technology — are collaborating in an effort to supply the services to homes and businesses in areas that are not densely-populated.
Deputy County Administrator Deborah Hall said a special thanks in regards to the formulation of the project is due to the available grants that make the task force possible.
“There was a subcommittee of this task force that really did a ton of work in a very short amount of time to get it over the finish line,” Hall said. “The staff behind the scenes did a ton of paperwork.”
She followed by giving credit to notable individuals involved in the process. She said that to receive the grant funding, a very time consuming procedure takes place which involves some “integral roles.”
“Jeffrey Clements from emergency services was strategically placed here. We have a lot of assets in the county with regards to emergency services,” Hall said. “He is very important to our committee.”
She continued by adding that the funding for infrastructure costs are a “significant” part of the process of providing service.
“They are costly projects,” Hall said. “They are significant when you talk about what we are doing with broadband. That is a real important piece, and I don’t want to miss that.”
She explained that the surveys from the county residents aided in the map-making process. “One of the things that is really difficult is that you have to have mapping,” Hall said.
“You would think that those maps are out there because of Comcast or Verizon, but they are not,” Hall said. “We had to start from scratch with our maps. That was a tremendous amount of work.”
Hall noted the partnership with the board of education, which has been “great” in the proceedings. “We have updated them on our activity. Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a fabulous partner as well. [SMECO] has been incredibly involved since the very beginning,” Hall said.
She explained that it has been a “huge team effort” and hopes the commissioners recognize the work that has been put in to get the operation running.
Chief of Information Technology Evelyn Jacobson said, on April 28, a notice was received from the Maryland Rural Broadband Office that Think BIG — a broadband service company — was a recipient of grant funding.
“Think BIG’s proposed project, which was approved, was to provide high speed internet service to the Nanjemoy and Cobb Neck areas,” Jacobson said. “The state is providing $2,924,083 in grant funds for deploying broadband.”
Additionally, she noted, the county is almost matching the grant, by providing nearly $2.6 million to install broadband in the areas. “The Maryland Broadband Cooperative and Think BIG are also contributing toward the project,” she said.
Hall explained that the amount of money that was available was approximately $9 million, and they only took one third of that.
“When we do fiber to the premise, in this environment, there is a lot of ways to connect to the internet,” Hall said. “Fiber to the premise is the gold-standard. That is what we are proposing to do.”
Hall explained to the commissioners that there are a few more objectives to complete before broadband is implemented. “We have to get before the Board of Public Works. We are on for May 22,” she said. “Think BIG needs to execute and finalize agreements.”
She followed by saying that once all the agreements are finalized, a summer construction schedule will commence. “We are hopeful that we will have — in three years — those areas fully deployed with fiber to the premises.”
Commissioners’ President Rueben B. Collins II (D) said he considers internet access a “necessary utility,” similar to telephone service, in the modern age.
“The utility of internet now, and high-speed internet in particular, is necessary and required,” Collins said. “I would argue that it rises to the level of potential constitutional protection.”
He followed by saying internet access is “required in virtually all aspects of our lives now.” Additionally, internet access — especially during this stint of distance learning education — “rises to that level of being a necessary utility.”
He told the Maryland Independent that the commissioners are excited to announce the grant they received.
“We received funding from the Maryland Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program. We will be receiving $2,924,083 to deploy broadband, in two areas that are really basically dark spots [Cobb Neck and Nanjemoy],” Collins said.
He said the funding is “very important” because it provides a response and allows the county to “address an area with an estimated number of 23,000” residents who do not have access to internet.
“These are areas that are virtually blacked-out,” Collins said. “This is providing funding for infrastructure. The estimate is that infrastructure work will begin later this fall. That is a tremendous announcement for our residents.”
He said that this is the most important phase of the project, however, he said the next two additional phases to address areas with isolated roads — with approximately 1,000 people affected — and areas with long driveways, which has an approximated 1,500 people affected.
“The biggest bang for the buck, and the reason why we are very excited, is these contiguous geographic areas that include Nanjemoy and Cobb Neck will be addressed in this round of funding,” Collins said.
He told the Maryland Independent that the funding is a “step toward a major goal for the county commissioners.
“Ideally, this would be something required on the federal level. This is only a step in that direction,” Collins said. “The county made a commitment, even if it meant using county funds for the infrastructure. This is a matching grant. We believe this is a necessity.”
Collins followed by telling the Maryland Independent “every child should be afforded the same opportunity to learn.”
“So much of our education, at this time and in the future, will require access to high-speed internet,” Collins said. “We are definitely doing our part and I just want to thank members of the Rural Broadband Task Force for their hard work.”
