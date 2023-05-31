For three months, residents at a building in the Victoria Park Jaycees Senior Apartments in Waldorf have dealt with an issue most homeowners don’t think about — a broken door.
The automatic function on a pair of automatic doors that serve as the main entrance stopped functioning at the apartment complex that serves older adults.
While the doors have handles for manual entry, the weight of the doors and the building’s buzzer system have created complications that can be dangerous for some residents.
Until the doors are fixed, a cone is used to prop the inner door open while the outside doors are operated manually, according to several residents.
While the current fix allows the use of the doors to continue, the weight of the outer doors makes them swing shut quickly on residents and creates a danger when residents attempt to buzz in and open the doors before the timer to enter the building expires.
This creates complications for residents like Judy Studds, who needed to call 911 after serious issues with her hip caused her significant pain earlier this month.
The paramedics "couldn’t get into the building because it was in the evening and the cones weren't there,” Studds told Southern Maryland News.
Wilma Johnson, a fellow resident, said she was struck by the door as it slammed back after opening it, knocking her to the floor.
Johnson said she was not injured in the incident and was helped to her feet by a fellow resident.
The issue with the door proved to be the last straw for a group of about a dozen residents, who met on May 25 in a residents-only meeting to draft up a letter detailing their concerns regarding maintenance, safety and other issues to give to the apartment building's manager and owner.
Dorene Faulk, another resident, said she just moved back to her apartment on April 16 after a burst pipe in December flooded six apartments and the hospitality suite on the first floor.
“I kept being promised each month they were gonna do this, they were gonna do that,” Faulk said. “Every month they said, 'Well we’re going to have it done, we can move back in.'”
Faulk added that she was told she could move back in early before repairs were fully complete, but a series of health issues including respiratory issues kept her from returning until the work was finished.
Tenants also spoke about other issues such as batteries and filters not being properly maintained, common areas such as the library and a guest suite for visitors not reopened since they were closed during the pandemic, and security concerns such as a rash of handicap placard thefts from cars.
Residents also complained about a lack of communication from building management on when work would be completed.
“They go home to their homes at night. This is our home and we deserve to know what’s going on in our home,” Jo Ann Carmody said.
On May 25, residents were sent a letter obtained by Southern Maryland News that said the doors would be fixed within two to four weeks.
Andrew Lund, vice president of property management with Vesta Corporation, which manages the Victoria Park Jaycees Apartments, confirmed the timeline when asked.
“We definitely want them fixed as soon as possible,” Lund said, who blamed supply chain issues and a lack of replacement parts for the delay in repairing the doors.
On the other issues addressed by tenants, Lund said he received a letter from tenants on May 30 and said his office would work to address “all concerns” residents have.