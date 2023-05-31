Temporary solution

A traffic cone is used as a temporary door stop to hold open the inner automatic door at the Victoria Park Jaycees Senior Apartments in Waldorf.

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

For three months, residents at a building in the Victoria Park Jaycees Senior Apartments in Waldorf have dealt with an issue most homeowners don’t think about — a broken door.

The automatic function on a pair of automatic doors that serve as the main entrance stopped functioning at the apartment complex that serves older adults.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews