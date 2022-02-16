It was a day of joy in the Charles courthouse on Tuesday, as the county swore in its 24th circuit court judge.
Judge Monise Alexis Brown was officially installed during an investiture ceremony in front of a small gathering of family, friends and well wishers.
“We are all excited to be here and welcome to the bench Monise Brown,” Circuit Judge H. James West said in his opening remarks.
Brown, who was a family law magistrate before her appointment, was one of three people chosen by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Jan. 12 to fill bench vacancies in the state.
“When someone who is a rising star picks you as a mentor, you were pretty loved,” Harry S. Johnson, a partner at Whiteford Taylor Preston LLP, said.
“We did not always agree on the issues, but I have been consistently impressed with her thoughtfulness and ability to get things done,” said Johnson, who had mentored Brown.
Prince George’s Circuit Court Judge Julia B. Weatherly, who Brown once served as a law clerk, said that her previous experience as a practicing attorney and as a magistrate made her perfectly suited for her new job on the bench.
“We’ve watched Monise go from a brand new lawyer to an experienced, well-respected lawyer to her position as a magistrate,” Weatherly said after Tuesday’s ceremony. “I travel around the state and I hear nothing but people singing her praises, so I know she’s gonna do a great job as a judge.”
Brown choked back tears as she thanked her parents, Joseph E. Stephenson, and wife Yvonne, both 7, of West Friendship.
“I thank you Mom and Dad for asking me where the extra 5% was when I got a 95% and for pushing me to work my absolute hardest,” Brown said. “This day isn’t only mine. Because of you I’m the woman standing here today.”
Brown also thanked her friends and family, whom she called her village, for shaping her during her journey to the bench.
“I needed each of you to ... achieve this position, so I thank you for your past support and I thank Charles County for your future support,” she said.
Brown takes over for former Charles County Circuit Judge Amy J. Bragunier, who served from 2009 to February 2020 when she retired.
The position will be on this year's election ballots. So far, two others in addition to Brown have filed to run in the June 28 primary.
Waldorf resident Adrienne Davis worked as an assistant state's attorney in Prince George's County and as an attorney for the county government. She currently is a private practice attorney based in Charles.
Sarah Freeman Proctor of La Plata previously worked as an assistant state's attorney in Florida and then in Charles County, and is the current senior assistant state's attorney in St. Mary’s County since 2020.