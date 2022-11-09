Current Charles County Circuit Court Judge Monise Alexis Brown looks set to hold onto her seat as early election counts begin in Charles County.
Brown led former prosecutor Sarah Freeman Proctor 71% to 29% after the polls closed on Tuesday. There are still many mail-in ballots to be counted, though.
"I'm so excited about it and so excited about so many residents coming out to vote...I'm grateful to God for placing me in this amazing position," Brown told Southern Maryland News.
Brown was appointed to the court by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in January to replace Amy J. Bragunier, who stepped down from the bench in early 2020.
Hennessy leads register of wills race
Incumbent Loraine Davies Hennessy (D) led her Republican challenger, Jim Crawford, by 68% to 32% as of Tuesday.
If the results were to hold, Hennessy would hold onto the post she has helmed since 2014.
In the race for clerk of the circuit court, Democratic nominee Lisa E. Yates captured 67% of the vote over Republican challenger Henry Thompson's 33%. The winner would replace current clerk Sharon “Sherri” L. Hancock.
Also on Tuesday, Democrats Darlene M. Breck, Peter Murphy and Russell Yates were all confirmed for the three open judge of the orphans' court slots.
Sheriff, state’s attorney confirmed
Sheriff Troy Berry (D) and current Charles County State’s Attorney Anthony “Tony” Covington (D) were confirmed in their posts after both had no opponent in the general election.
Questions remain about whether Berry will be able to retake the top-cop job in Charles County after retiring from the post in October.
Berry said in a statement last month that the retirement was in line with procedures put in palace but the department’s retirement plan policy. He did not return requests for comment this week following Tuesday's election.
