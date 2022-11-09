Monise Alexis Brown

Monise Alexis Brown on Wednesday was appointed as a judge to the Charles County Circuit Court.

 STAFF PHOTO BY Darryl Kinsey Jr.

Current Charles County Circuit Court Judge Monise Alexis Brown looks set to hold onto her seat as early election counts begin in Charles County.

Brown led former prosecutor Sarah Freeman Proctor 71% to 29% after the polls closed on Tuesday. There are still many mail-in ballots to be counted, though.

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews