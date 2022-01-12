Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced on Wednesday the appointment of Monise Alexis Brown as a judge to the Charles County Circuit Court.
The announcement was one of three judicial appointments made Wednesday, according to a press release from the governor’s office., which also elevated Patrick Jeffrey Mays and Michael Ormond Glynn III to the Montgomery County District Court.
“I am thankful to the lord for blessing me with this opportunity and am very thankful to Governor Hogan for entrusting me with this public position,” Brown told Southern Maryland News in an interview following the announcement.
“I want to do my best for the residents of Charles County, and to be fair and equitable and listen to all the cases fairly,” she added.
Brown was a family law magistrate for the past eight years, and before that served as the executive director of the Maryland Professionalism Center Inc., which organizes mandatory courses and programs for state lawyers.
Brown also worked as an assistant state’s attorney in Charles County from 2009 to 2012, serving as a prosecutor in paternity and child support cases.
Wednesday’s appointment returns the circuit court in Charles to a full roster of five by filling the position left vacant by the resignation of former Charles Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier.
Bragunier served as a county administrative judge for court from 2009 to February 2020 when she retired.
Before that, she worked as a master of domestic relations and juvenile cases from 1996 to 2002, before rising to an associate judge in the circuit court from 2002 to 2009.
“It is my pleasure to appoint these distinguished individuals to serve in our state’s judicial system,” Hogan said in a statement.
“I am confident that Mr. Mays, Mr. Glynn, and Magistrate Brown will bring valuable experience and knowledge to the bench and honorably serve the citizens of their respective counties fore years to come,” he added.
A total of six applicants had applied for the vacancy in Charles County, including Charles District Court judge William Louis Hennessy and Jamiee Chaveed Holmes, a Waldorf attorney, who both advanced with Brown to be sent to the governor’s office as nominees for the position.