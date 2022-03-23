Residents are being warned about the dangers of brush fires after an elderly man lost his life on Sunday afternoon in a Charlotte Hall fire.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal announced the death in a press release on Tuesday.
According to the release, the fire started at about 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, at 7730 Kent Drive, a neighborhood off Oaks Road in Charles County near the St. Mary’s County line.
According to Oliver Alkire, senior deputy fire marshal and assistant public information officer, the man was burning brush in his backyard when the fire apparently got out of control due to high winds.
The blaze spread quickly through the backyard, which appeared to be cluttered with metal debris according to a photo released by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The fire extended through the backyard until it found combustible materials in an outbuilding behind the house.
Neighbors smelled smoke and rushed to the home in an attempt to alert the man about the fire, but were unable to get his attention.
Responders were told by a neighbor that the resident was in the fire area and appeared to be deceased. According to the release, it is believed that he was unable to escape the fire due to being ensnared in debris.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and about 50 firefighters from the Mechanicsville, Benedict and Hughesville volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze.
It took about 15 minutes for firefighters to extinguish the blaze, and the victim was found entangled in metal debris.
“We ask residents not to start fires to burn debris during high wind conditions,” Bill Smith, public information officer with Charles County Fire and EMS, said. Smith said unpredictable wind conditions can create a dangerous situation for residents.
The body of the deceased was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to be positively identified and determine a cause of death. The man’s name has not been released by police or fire officials.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Forest Service and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the incident.