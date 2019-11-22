Rumors about a new adult entertainment nightclub called X4B, which is slated to have its grand opening this weekend, has caused an uproar, as nearly 200 members of the Bryans Road community and other opponents vehemently expressed their disapproval Tuesday during a public meeting — hosted in conjunction with the Charles County Board of Commissioners’ agenda — at the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department.
“The board of commissioners recently became aware, through social media, phone calls and emails from the community, that a nightclub called X4B was planning to open [Saturday] in Bryans Road,” Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) explained before guests were allowed to speak for a maximum of three minutes. “On Friday, Nov. 15, Charles County government’s zoning officer issued a letter revoking the use and occupancy permit for X4B. The permit application stated that banquets, receptions and fundraising activities were being planned at the location. This use is not permitted in the Core Employment/Residential Zone where the business is located and, therefore, will not be permitted to operate.”
X4B, having been involved with legal issues pertaining to location and zoning restrictions, was previously located in the Temple Hills area of Prince George’s County before county authorities ordered it to shut down back in 2016. The Washington Post reported at the time that X4B was among one of 12 strip clubs issued cease and desist order letters from the Prince George’s County Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement, forcing those establishments to shut down.
Despite being in “residential areas or commercial areas where they don’t coincide with what’s there,” according to a quoted statement from the department’s spokeswoman, the Post noted that the nightclubs fought to keep their doors open at the time and that authorities had “been involved in a year-long” court battle. As a result, the Prince George’s County Council ended up passing new legislation which now restricts adult entertainment clubs to operating in “industrial, warehouse areas,” following complaints several years ago from residents who said “the clubs were unsightly and created unwelcome traffic, extra parked cars, noise and trash.”
“X4B is a forfeited business. They are owned by a different business called CD15 which is not in good standing with the department of assessments and taxation,” Julie Winston of Hughesville said as she shared information from a document. “They have also filed, back in 2005, articles of amendment that they are going to be dealing with nonprofit organizations. This business is far from a nonprofit.”
Angela Parker, a Bryans Road resident who did some research on X4B, said the owner is a man who has three different home addresses in Charles County, none of which he owns. He is currently on probation for possession of a handgun in a vehicle and has also been sued for $73,000 by his own employees whom he did not pay, Parker said.
“The way he filed his business here and in Prince George’s County, and also having articles of incorporation with the state of Maryland, are untruthful,” said Parker. “He’s been untruthful about the operations that he’s participating in.”
FOX 5 News discovered back in 2016 that a licensing loophole, which had allowed “businesses in Prince George’s to hold banquet hall and catering licenses” despite operating as “underground strip clubs,” led to county officials issuing cease and desist letters to X4B and the 11 other establishments acting as adult entertainment venues, according to a separate news article.
Charles County attorney E. Wesley Adams III, a former homicide division chief who worked for the Prince George’s County Office of the State’s Attorney, said X4B had originally “left their application” as an establishment that would operate as a restaurant, bar and lounge, “just like Mama Stella’s” before it was leased to the nightclub. However, that operation status changed on Nov. 8 which led to X4B’s permit being revoked the following week.
“This type of establishment has a small level of First Amendment protection called a fringed First Amendment right. It is legally entitled to open,” Adams said. “However, we as a Charles County government can impose what are called reasonable time, place and manner restrictions. One of them is the Core Employment/Residential Zone. ... All of those pieces of information allow the commissioners to draft the type of legislation that would keep [X4B] 1,000 feet away from a school, [liquor store] or tobacco-dispensing establishment.”
Prince George’s had “won a lawsuit allowing the government to force adult entertainment venues to move to industrial areas known as Zone 2.” It was appealed by two of the nightclubs under scrutiny, claiming that “exotic dancing and stripping” are rights protected as “freedom of expression” by the First Amendment, the FOX 5 article also noted.
Prince George’s officials told the Washington Post in 2016 that the county’s stricter zoning rules were meant to push nightclubs out of residential and commercial areas, and “put them in locations where they won’t affect what’s within the area.” Some of the establishments that were forced to shut down “were longtime restaurants and bars” that got involved with the adult entertainment industry “over the years,” according to the Post.
Having reassured his commitment to constituents during Tuesday’s meeting, Collins said the community would still need to participate in any appellate process initiated by X4B, as that option could “possibly move forward” through the board of appeals.
“I’ve been in this community for 20 years and have watched it dwindle down to nothing,” said Yolanda Coleman-Brown of Bryans Road. “If you want us on your side, then don’t sit there and say you didn’t have any idea this was going on. We have to do better as a community and as commissioners. If you want to remain a commissioner, do your job. We’ve got a great sheriff now [so] let’s make it better.”
Deshaun Taylor, another Bryans Road resident who singled out Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) for signing a Watershed Conservation District, or WCD, agreement back in 2016 which maintains zoning for Bryans Road and the area outside of its village center, said the former Mama Stella’s restaurant that was leased to X4B had a hard time selling because of the WCD. The document was eventually amended in 2017.
Taylor said the main issue with the WCD is that it “prohibits establishments from coming” to Charles County and instead benefits landowners who are able to make a profit. Taylor advised the commissioners to revoke the WCD so that Bryans Road will have better opportunities for economic development.
“Bryans Road is subject to being a village with no economic growth. This was put in place by the former board of commissioners,” Taylor said. “Indian Head is an unincorporated town so that means it’s not included in the WCD. Bryans Road is; it’s a problem. ... The last meeting that I had [with Stewart], we had some disagreements. However, what was stated was that development is not something that she’s interested in.”
Stewart, however, argued that the WCD “was signed and supported by many people” that lived in the area, many of whom told her that they didn’t want Bryans Road transformed “into a Waldorf” with plentiful development. She said community members are now “upset and crazy” about economic development concerns relating to transportation, houses and subdivisions being built and overcrowded schools not having proper resources.
“Yes, I believe that there should be a place for development. I believe that there should be places for rural areas. I believe we should have our farms [and houses on acres]. I think we should have a variety in this county,” said Stewart, having also mentioned that the lack of economic development on the western side of Charles County existed well before the WCD was enacted. “Based on data, it has not made it work. ... But at the end of the day, we need to look at the data.”
“From Indian Head to Bryans Road, you see that we’re a rolling ghost town,” Tanya Catrin Patrin said at the meeting. “We need some attention.”
“I moved here in 2016. But I’ve noticed that we lost a Safeway [and yet] we are growing in numbers. There are more houses being built,” said Bryans Road resident Portia Cobb. “If we’re looking at things to do, let’s consider how we can band together to educate and grow the community so we can bring fruitful businesses that bring prosperity to our community, not negativity.”
Bryans Road resident David Johnson said X4B will create more issues in the community than meets the eye. He asked the commissioners what type of budget would be provided to the sheriff to handle the increase in crimes and accidents that are expected.
“If [X4B] is not gonna be a BYOB club or [have] a liquor license, they’re going to be doing illicit drugs and alcohol in their cars,” said Johnson, who suggested having Jersey barriers brought in to inhibit Saturday night’s grand opening. “When they’re open from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., kids will be leaving [home] to get on school buses in the morning and we’ll have issues with that.”
Collins, who is legally not permitted to give an answer as to whether or not X4B will be allowed to conduct business in Charles County, said the commissioners’ board will “do everything” in their power to “ensure businesses of this type” do not “operate near churches, schools and residential areas.” In addition to having future discussions focused on drafting legislation, Collins said he and his colleagues “will also consider other options such as establishing an entertainment district” in the county that would “be more suitable and appropriate” for adult activities.
“I applaud the commissioners for acting so swiftly on this,” said Jason Henry of Indian Head. “But there has been [a new board] now, for 11 months, that hasn’t taken any action on reversing the WCD, which is a shame, and which is why this is happening in our community now. It needs to change.”
X4B’s Facebook page currently has almost 200 likes and noted that it is “still on board” to have a 9 p.m. grand opening on Nov. 23, located at 7075 Indian Head Highway. A separate event page created by X4B, which requested individuals to attend Tuesday’s meeting in support of its relocation, shows that nine people said they were going and 35 were marked as ‘interested,’ including 10 shares.
Despite that, there was no sign of supporters, and no one spoke out in favor of X4B at Tuesday’s meeting.
“As a kid, I used to think this was a very great place to live in. But as I grew up, I started to see some ugly truths,” 21-year-old Tyler Holt said. “This idea that these kids might be endangered because of this is just horrifying to me. I have a sister and if something were to happen to her, I just couldn’t live with myself. ... This is just not moral.”
“The type of crime that this establishment will bring, I don’t know if we are ready for it,” said Teisha Graham, whose home was broken into nine years ago. “In the meantime, parents protect your kids. Protect your babies until we get this figured out.”
Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) said he is “very concerned” about having establishments like X4B come to the community because of the negative outcomes that stem from the adult entertainment industry. Additional police officers will be dispatched to the Bryans Road area on Saturday.
“If you look at it from a historical perspective in neighboring jurisdictions, this is what you get: you get prostitution issues, illicit drugs, violence, shootings, stabbings,” Berry said. “We do not need that type of establishment here in the county.”
