A Bryans Road man was arrested and charged with two felonies after an altercation during a traffic stop on Feb. 20.
Dayrontae Kamal Walker-Bey, 19, of Bryans Road was charged with felony disarming an officer, possession of a firearm with felony conviction and ten misdemeanors related to resisting arrest, obstruction, failing to obey a lawful order and other weapons charges.
According to charging documents, Maryland State Police officers initiated a stop on a white Mercedes with Wisconsin plates while traveling southbound on Crain Highway near Billingsley Road.
Officers made the stop after observing the lights over the license plate and one brake light were inoperable. A Charles County sheriff’s deputy responded to assist with the traffic stop.
When the officer approached the vehicle, they asked for Walker-Bey’s registration and proof of insurance, to which he allegedly stated he did not have either.
During the traffic stop, officers detected a strong odor of supposed burnt marijuana and observed a multicolored bag containing suspected marijuana on the center console.
Walker-Bey was helped from the vehicle due to a disability for officers to perform a probable cause search, but allegedly became uncooperative when officers tried to check him for weapons, according to charging documents.
When officers tried to detain him, Walker-Bey pulled his arm away to reach for his waistband, and a struggle between himself and officers began. According to charging documents, Walker-Bey pulled the officer over the guardrail and attempted to reach for the officer’s weapon several times.
When he was finally under control, officers allegedly recovered a polymer 80 handgun from Walker-Bey’s waistband.
Walker-Bey was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center for medical evaluation and was cleared.
According to court records, Walker-Bey was ordered held without bond.