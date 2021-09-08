A search warrant in La Plata led to the seizure of drugs with a combined street value of close to $80,000.
James Stephon Hoover-Freeland, 28, of Bryans Road was arrested and charged with ten felonies related to possession of narcotics, use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and other related offenses.
The arrest happened on Aug. 31 after Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant on Hoover-Freeland’s residence in the 600 block of Piney Branch Way.
Authorities allegedly found 145 grams of the stimulate eutylone in a dresser-drawer in the bedroom of the apartment, as well as a Polymer80 “ghost gun” in the closet.
Deputies allegedly seized approximately $3,000 in cash from the bedroom as well as digital scales and packaging equipment.
Charging documents state that another 12.5 grams of eutylone were found in baggies of 0.5-gram increments, as well as three large bags filled with 109.4 grams of fentanyl, 11 grams of cocaine, and 50 grams of suspected crack cocaine found in the kitchen of the apartment.
A glass measuring cup with suspected drug residue and $633 in cash were also recovered.
Detectives also searched a Toyota Corolla that allegedly belonged to Hoover-Freeland, which turned up more drugs.
In total, 116 grams of Fentanyl, 50 grams of cocaine and 216 grams of eutylone were recovered from the scene, according to police.
In addition to felony charges, Hoover-Freeland also received eight gun and drug-related misdemeanors.
He was transported to the Charles County Detention Center and is currently being held without bond.