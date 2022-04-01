Randall Jnbaptiste was arrested on felony sex charges after an alleged incident on March 29.
A Bryans Road man is in custody after an alleged sexual assault reported on March 29.
Randall Jnbaptiste, 47, of Bryans Road was arrested and charged with felony second-degree rape and a felony third-degree sex offense.
In a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Jnbaptiste is accused of luring a 14-year-old to his home in the 2700 block of Coppersmith Place in Bryans Road.
Jnbaptiste allegedly presented himself as a teenager to the teen via an unnamed social media app.
Once the teen arrived to his home, Jnbaptiste allegedly sexually assaulted the teen.
The teen was able to flee from the house and notify a parent of the alleged assault.
Jnbaptiste was ordered held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center on Thursday.
The investigation into the alleged incident is ongoing.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.