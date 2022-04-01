Randall Jnbaptsite

Randall Jnbaptiste was arrested on felony sex charges after an alleged incident on March 29.

A Bryans Road man is in custody after an alleged sexual assault reported on March 29.

Randall Jnbaptiste, 47, of Bryans Road was arrested and charged with felony second-degree rape and a felony third-degree sex offense.

In a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Jnbaptiste is accused of luring a 14-year-old to his home in the 2700 block of Coppersmith Place in Bryans Road.

Jnbaptiste allegedly presented himself as a teenager to the teen via an unnamed social media app.

Once the teen arrived to his home, Jnbaptiste allegedly sexually assaulted the teen.

The teen was able to flee from the house and notify a parent of the alleged assault.

Jnbaptiste was ordered held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center on Thursday.

The investigation into the alleged incident is ongoing.

