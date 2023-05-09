Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
A Bryans Road man is dead after a shooting stemming from an alleged domestic assault on Sedgemore Place.
Carl Francis Braxton, 30, of Bryans Road, died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Sedgemore Place in Bryans Road for reports of a domestic assault in progress.
As officers were on the way, they received an additional call of shots fired in the same area of the alleged domestic assault.
When officers arrived, they found Braxton suffering from several gunshot wounds and rendered first aid until paramedics arrived to take him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
A preliminary investigation has revealed that Braxton reportedly assaulted his girlfriend within their home.
The woman was able to escape and ran into a man who was walking his dog at the time.
Braxton allegedly approached and threatened to harm the man, at which time the man drew a firearm and shot Braxton several times.
Police say the man was legally permitted to carry a firearm.
The man stayed on the scene and was taken to a police station for questioning and was later released.
According to the sheriff’s office, there is no indication that the man knew Braxton or his girlfriend.
The shooter has not been charged as of this reporting.
Detectives are consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
