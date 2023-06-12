A Bryans Road man is in jail after the alleged rape of a 25-year-old man with developmental disabilities.
Davey Allison Ford, 18, of Bryans Road was arrested on June 8 one day after being charged with two felony charges of second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense and three misdemeanors for a fourth-degree sex offense, perverted practice and second-degree assault.
Charles County sheriff’s officers were notified on June 7 about the alleged sexual assault by the 25-year-old's mother. Police say the alleged victim functions at an elementary school level due to an intellectual disability.
According to charging documents, the accuser informed his mother that he had been sexually assaulted by a man named David, later identified as Ford.
Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division were notified and responded to the accuser's residence, which was withheld from charging documents.
According to documents, on May 27 the 25-year-old asked to go to a friend’s house in the 2600 block of Dakota Street in Bryans Road to play video games.
Police say that sometime during the get together, he and his friend went to Ford’s home in the 6800 block of Matthews Road where they played video games and listened to music.
At some point, Ford allegedly forcefully removed the victim’s clothes and sexually assaulted him.
Documents state that the victim’s mother noticed that her son was having difficulty sitting down and phoned the friend, who “frantically” stated nothing happened.
The mother then asked her son again about what happened about two weeks later and was tood of the alleged sexual assault.
An arrest warrant for Ford was served on June 8 and he was ordered held without bond on June 9 by Charles County Circuit Court Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins. He is due back in Charles County District Court on July 7.