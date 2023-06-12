Crime scene tape
A Bryans Road man is in jail after the alleged rape of a 25-year-old man with developmental disabilities.

Davey Allison Ford, 18, of Bryans Road was arrested on June 8 one day after being charged with two felony charges of second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense and three misdemeanors for a fourth-degree sex offense, perverted practice and second-degree assault.


