A Bryans Road man has pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in a January 2022 pursuit that led to the death of a Washington, D.C., woman.

Joseph Eugene Penn, 43, entered the plea in Charles County Circuit Court on Sept. 13 before Judge William R. Greer Jr.


  

