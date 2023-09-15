A Bryans Road man has pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in a January 2022 pursuit that led to the death of a Washington, D.C., woman.
Joseph Eugene Penn, 43, entered the plea in Charles County Circuit Court on Sept. 13 before Judge William R. Greer Jr.
The guilty plea was reported the following day in a release by the office of Anthony Covington (D), Charles County state’s attorney.
Penn pleaded guilty to three felonies for negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and one count each of homicide with a vehicle while under the influence of drugs and homicide with a vehicle while under the influence of controlled and dangerous substances, as well as 10 misdemeanor and traffic citations related to the chase.
On Jan 20, 2022, Charles County sheriff’s officers located Penn in the area of the Smallwood Village Center and St. Charles Parkway and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the Toyota Camry he was driving.
Penn fled from officers into a nearby parking lot then drove back onto St. Charles Parkway, where he lost control and struck numerous trees at the intersection of St. Marks Drive.
Ing Person, 52, of Washington, D.C., was a passenger in the Toyota and was ejected from the car. Officers found Person nearby with life threatening injuries.
Life-saving measures were performed on Person by emergency medical services personnel but she succumbed to her injuries on the scene.
Penn was found in a nearby neighborhood and was transported to the hospital for a minor injury from the crash.
During the investigation, Penn admitted to fleeing from officers due to cocaine usage and an open arrest warrant for failing to appear on a charge of theft over $25,000, according to charging documents.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 25 where he faces up to a decade in prison.