A Bryans Road man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly accident three years ago.
The sentence was handed down on Tuesday by Judge Amy J. Bragunier to James Anthony Christian, 46, of Bryans Road for vehicular manslaughter and four counts of second-degree assault.
Christian pleaded guilty on May 11 to charges that he killed 18-year-old Destanee K. Lyles of Waldorf in a two-car collision on Oct. 14, 2018, according to a release from the Charles state’s attorney’s office.
Maryland State Police responded to the accident that happened on Route 6, west of Burch Road in Port Tobacco.
Christian, who was driving a Nissan Rogue, was traveling 109 mph in a 50 mph zone when he attempted to pass a Chevy Cruze driven by Tiauna S. Quarles.
The Rogue struck the left rear of Quarles’ vehicle, sending both cars spinning.
According to a press release, Quarles’ car landed in a ditch before resting in a private driveway with the rear axle torn from the vehicle.
Quarles and Lyles, who was sitting in the back seat, were flown to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, where Lyles later died due to her injuries.
Two other occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but their condition was not listed in the release.
“Destanee is gone and there is no remedy for that. I am gratified, however, that the court imposed a very significant sentence for this drugged driving case. ... The impact on him is unfortunate, but it is not the end of his life — and remember he caused it,” State’s Attorney Anthony “Tony” Covington (D) said in the release.
Christian was reported to have been in a hit-and-run crash before the deadly incident, and blood samples taken discovered PCP in his system at the time of the crash.
During sentencing, the prosecution said that Christian had ample time to get help for his addiction, stating in the release, “This man is 46-years-old and has been using PCP since 2010. He has been afforded probation. He has been afforded treatment. At this point, the opportunity has passed. Enough is enough.”
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews