A proposed mitigation bank along Mill Swamp in Bryans Road has been met with resistance from local residents and environmental groups.
Concerned citizens met at the Potomac Branch Library on June 15 to discuss their concerns about how potential changes to the bank could damage the current habitat.
“This a very pristine habitat now,” Marc Imlay of Bryans Road told Southern Maryland News. “It’s very important that we still have some natural places like this.”
Back in April, the Maryland Department of the Environment hosted a public meeting to discuss the plan to construct a 49-acre mitigation bank to combat erosion of Mill Swamp on multiple parcels along Marshall Hall Road, Fenwick Road and Bird Wing Place in Bryans Road.
According to a copy of the public notice obtained by Southern Maryland News, the mitigation bank would “provide compensatory mitigation for future stream and non-tidal wetland impacts" that would “include restoration, enhancement and preservation of aquatic resources.”
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, mitigation banks are defined as “a wetland, stream or other aquatic resource that has been restored, established, enhanced or preserved for the purpose of providing compensation for unavoidable impacts to aquatic resources.”
“Mitigation banking provides the most enforceable and highest quality available alternative for restoring ecological function,” Jeremy Koser, project manager at Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, said during the meeting.
At least some of the work would take place on private property, which would require easements for the mitigation work to be done.
However, local residents and environmentalists had concerns that the construction work required to repair the damage could instead cause more issues.
“These stream and wetland restorations have a problem of really destroying vast amounts of waterline habitat,” Ken Bawer, a volunteer with the Sierra Club, told Southern Maryland News.
Bawer held the presentation last Thursday to voice concerns around mitigation banks, including the changes to a stream that are affected by the bank work. He showed photos from several projects in Montgomery County, including work in Whetstone Run in Gaithersburg that cleared much of the standing vegetation to work on the stream.
Ben Hance, Sierra Club Southern Maryland chair, in an email obtained by Southern Maryland News questioned the need for the work to combat erosion along Mill Swamp, which Hance called “minimal.”
“This project does not address the root cause of stream degradation, which is inadequate control of upland stormwater runoff,” Hance said in the email.
Residents also shared concerns that changes to the swamp could impact sites sacred to the Piscataway Indian Nation, as Piscataway Park sits just north of Mill Swamp.
While the public comment period with the Maryland Department of the Environment expired on May 22, the public hearing period for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is open until June 30.
Concerned residents are asked to email Nick Ozburn with the Army Corps of Engineers Regulatory Branch at nicholas.r.ozburn@usace.army.mil with the subject line Application Number NAB-2022-61353-M37 (Mill Swamp Mitigation Bank) Charles County, MD.
Letters can also be sent through the mail to 2 Hopkins Plaza, Baltimore, MD 21201.
