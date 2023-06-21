Ken Bawer

Ken Bawer, a volunteer with the Sierra Club, gives a presentation on June 15 at the Potomac Branch Library on concerns around mitigation banks and stream restorations.

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

A proposed mitigation bank along Mill Swamp in Bryans Road has been met with resistance from local residents and environmental groups.

Concerned citizens met at the Potomac Branch Library on June 15 to discuss their concerns about how potential changes to the bank could damage the current habitat.


  

