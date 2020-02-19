Bryans Road teen killed in shooting Tuesday night

The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating the killing of a Bryans Road teen and Charles County Public Schools student, who was shot Tuesday night in the driveway of his home, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots near the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road, per the release. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Bradley Alan Brown, 17, in his driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sheriff's office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said Brown's father is a Prince George's County Police Department officer. Richardson said "there is no evidence at this time to suggest the shooting was related to his father's work in law enforcement," although detectives are continuing to work leads. But the incident does not appear to be a random shooting, according to the sheriff's office press release.
Brown was a student at North Point High School in Waldorf and a member of the school's criminal justice program, according to North Point Principal Daniel Kaple. He said in a press conference Wednesday that the county is providing support to students and staff at the school, including following Brown's class schedule for the rest of the week.
"Our students are very empathetic so they understand the gravity of the situation and they definitely are going through a grieving process," Kaple said. "It's just the opportunity for someone [like Brown] to go make a positive impact on your community, that opportunity is lost."
Kaple said that three North Point students passed away last school year, so the school is unfortunately familiar with the grieving process of losing one of its own. Kaple said that no situation is the same, but the school does its best to meet the needs of the students in a troubling time.
"The idea is just to help them with the process and moving through," Kaple said. "From an adult point of view, there is no more clarity as you go through life as far as why things happen, so our students are in the same spot we would be as adults."
North Point teacher and cross county coach Jimmy Ball said that he coached Brown for all four years of high school. Ball regarded Brown as a "great young man" and noted how hard the school was taking the news.
"As a parent, Bradley was near the age of my two kids, so it hits home today," Ball said. "Life taken so young, I feel for his family today."
Ball noted the impact the news has had on the cross country team's 70-plus runners.
"Cross country is a really tight-knit family, they are taking it really hard," Ball said. "That was one of their family members that passed away."
Ball said that Brown always had a smile on his face and got along with nearly everyone at the school. Ball said that like most teenagers, Brown did not know what he wanted to do after high school, but Ball was sure he would figure it out.
"It's shocking when that happens a young man like that who was liked by everybody," Ball said. "He is going to be missed."
Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II (D) ordered the Charles County flag to be lowered at half-staff Wednesday in response to the news of Brown's death. Brown was a Charles County Government employee, working as a lifeguard at Henry E. Lackey High School's pool.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Det. R. Johnson at 301-609-6453. The investigation is ongoing and a cash reward is offered for a tip that leads to an arrest in this case.