A plethora of donated goods and organized preparation stations were the star players of this year’s food drive as students and staff from St. Mary’s Bryantown and T.C. Martin Elementary schools spent Friday morning assembling Thanksgiving baskets, as part of their annual effort to help families in need during the holiday season.
The annual event, organized by the Social Concerns Committee of St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic Church, which has overseen the collaboration for more than 10 years, included members of St. Mary’s Bryantown student government and T.C. Martin’s student council. Food is collected from both schools, parishioners at the church, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and other organizations.
St. Mary’s Bryantown Principal Sharon Caniglia said the event is more than just a tradition. It’s a great learning experience for students that teaches them about generosity and helping those in need.
“It’s a community partnership where everybody really contributes,” Caniglia said. “My eighth-graders collect gift cards and money for the turkeys. These children are all officers or class representatives.”
Nearly 50 less fortunate families picked up their baskets Saturday afternoon at St. Mary’s Bryantown, having each received a gift card to purchase a turkey or ham at the local grocery story. The Social Concerns Committee also encourages those families to use the funds to fill in wherever they need to, according to committee chairwoman Sandy Capps.
Both schools and their community partners have been collecting food since Oct. 1, but Capps said those efforts take place all year round. Catholic Charities has also donated nine turkey dinners this year for households with larger families.
“Henry Middleton of Middleton Farms donates a lot of fresh produce. It’s fabulous; it’s the kind of produce you want to take home,” said Capps, crediting the Boy Scouts for collecting goods from local neighborhoods as well as the All American Harley-Davidson Ladies for making a donation this year. “People will walk out of here with probably three to four boxes full of food. This supplements them for at least a month.”
“It isn’t just for Thanksgiving. Because of all the donations that have been coming from the parish, eighth-graders and everyone else, we are able to give [those families] gift cards to a grocery store,” Capps added. “We have nine larger families this year that we will give a turkey to with fixings. All of it is frozen and includes everything from mashed potatoes to sweet potatoes, to gravy and stuffing and things like that. It’s wonderful — the Catholic Charities donate to all of the parishes for this kind of reason.”
“I love doing different service projects and helping,” said 13-year-old Hannah Rison, an eighth-grader at St. Mary’s Bryantown who is also vice president of the school’s Student Government Association. “Since I was a little kid, I’ve been able to take part in that. It’s really helped me grow as a person and my faith in God.”
When it comes to helping others in need, Rison, who is an aspiring politician, said people shouldn’t expect anything in return.
“Even though you’re actually putting effort into it, it’s worth doing because you know that you’re helping other people,” she said. “While you’re so blessed to be eating your own Thanksgiving dinner, it’s also a blessing to know that someone else who wasn’t as blessed is now getting the Thanksgiving dinner that they deserve as well.”
Last year, Caniglia said eighth-graders collected more than $400 which was used to purchase turkeys and ham, among other things, that were included in the Thanksgiving basket giveaway.
“It definitely feels good in my heart that doing this will help those less fortunate families. I get to see people have a Thanksgiving that they deserve,” SGA president Scott Morrison, 13, said. “Everyone deserves a nice, happy Thanksgiving holiday.”
Having re-emphasized the need to show compassion toward others who are less fortunate, Caniglia said she is happy to witness students and staff coming together again for a good cause, just in time for the holidays.
“It’s wonderful and a great chance for our students to learn about compassion. They’re always very excited to be participating in this project,” T.C. Martin school librarian and student council sponsor Melody Philpotts said. “For the county school system, one of our goals this year is kindness. We’re always talking to our kids about being kind to others and showing compassion. This is a great example of words in action. It makes us all very happy to give back to our community.”
