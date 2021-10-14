During the Civil War, the country fractured among regional lines in a bitter conflict between the Union and the Confederacy.
During that conflict, Maryland held great significance to the war’s eventual outcome, though many may not know how important the state was to a Union victory.
But people like Garth Bowling, author and member of the La Plata United Methodist Church, endeavor to explain the local history of the war by taking a tour of sites in Charles County.
Bowling led a bus tour on Sept. 25 of some 20 sites across the county from Port Tobacco to La Plata, highlighting their significance to the war effort.
“We got to talk a lot about what was happening in Charles County during those four tumultuous years from 1861 to 1865,” Bowling said.
Bowling, who served as a principal in Charles and St. Mary’s public schools, has written two books on the subject: “Gateway to the Confederacy, Charles County, Maryland” and “On the Confederate Border, Charles County, Maryland.”
The books, which can be found in La Plata at Martin’s Exxon and the Apple Basket in Mechanicsville, served as the basis of the tour of some of the local sites of the Civil War era.
Tour participants had the opportunity to see places such as the La Grange house in La Plata, which was the home of Josiah Henson, a Black man who was born enslaved and became the inspiration for Uncle Tom in Harriet Beecher Stowe’s book, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.”
“The crowd was shocked,” Bowling said when he revealed the significance of the house to the guests on the tour. “This house is less than a mile from the church and they had no idea that a slave child was born there and became the inspiration for Uncle Tom.”
Bowling said he built the tour around personalities, and added information about both the white population’s and the Black population’s lives during the Civl War. Personalities like Peter H. Butler, a former enslaved man from St. Mary’s County that ran to Charles County and joined the Union Army in 1863 and later rose to the rank of Sergeant.
Butler fought around Petersburg, Va., before being shipped off to Texas.
County residents fought on both sides of the war, with some 25,000 soldiers in the Confederate army.
Men like Augustine Wills Neale, who served in the 1st Maryland Infantry Battalion in the Confederate States of America, showed just how divided the state’s loyalties truly were.
Pat Day, 72, of La Plata, said the tour was a wonderful experience, and added that she was surprised at the makeup of the state during the war.
“I knew it was divided, but I had no idea the extent it went to,” Day said of her experience on the trip.
Bowling said the ability for people to see the places that were major landmarks of the time period made it so that individuals understand a tumultuous period of U.S. history.
“We went through fire for four years, and when it was all over we where tempered like steel and ready to become a world leader,” he said.
