A Pentagon program manager has become the second candidate in the inaugural race for a District 3 Charles school board seat.
Dottery Butler-Washington, 53, of Waldorf entered the 2022 board of education race on Sept. 8.
Butler-Washington, who manages IT systems in the Pentagon and White House, decided to run for school board due to the role public education plays in strengthening the community.
“Investing in our students now means a vibrant future for Charles County,” she said.
If elected, one of Butler-Washington’s main goals would be to redirect funds from the proposed Fresh Start Academy back into the school system for psychologists to help students with behavioral issues.
Butler-Washington would also be in favor of implementing a systemwide uniform policy, stating that having uniforms would save parents money and reduce bullying in schools.
Other programs include introducing financial literacy programs and entrepreneurship courses to middle schools and expanding career and technology education courses district wide.
“Every child in high school would have the same level playing field,” she said.
Butler-Washington said she would also expand the virtual program to be offered to all students, stating that some students excelled over the last year and should be allowed to continue in the program if it meets their educational needs.
An expanded virtual option would also allow students who were excluded from school due to behavioral issues to return to class without the risk of falling behind.
If elected, she said she would listen to former teachers, psychologists and other community members to provide a strong platform for the future of Charles County public schools.
“The community is the root to everything,” Butler-Washington said. “They want the best for our students too.”
Nicole Kreamer, 39, is currently the only other candidate registered to run for the District 3 school board seat.