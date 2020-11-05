Students in the Cisco Cybersecurity program at Calvert's Career and Technology Academy will soon be able to practice hands-on skills in a real-world, virtual cybersecurity lab.
The lab is being made possible by a $143,715 Career and Technology Education Innovation grant from the Maryland Department of Education.
The NetLab+ Virtual Networking and Cybersecurity platform will allow students to practice skills with equipment such as routers and switches in a virtual problem-solving setting 24 hours a day.
"This is a game-changer for our students," academy principal Carrie Akins said in a press release. "The NetLab+ system is more advanced than what many colleges and universities currently offer to their students."
The system uses state-of-the-art equipment and updates regularly with new information and scenarios for students to learn and practice.
The Maryland Center for Computing Education will partner with the academy to assist with implementation of the equipment.
Megean Garvin, director of research and assessment for MCCE, said the innovative platform will serve as a pilot study for the rest of the state's schools.
Implementation will begin this month with a goal of having students using it by December.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN