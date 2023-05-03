Charles sheriff's Cpl. Nicholas Cargill, a 10-year veteran of the Charles County Detention Center, was recently named the facility’s correctional officer of the year.
“Cpl. Cargill’s dedication to the corrections division and his humility set an example for others to follow,” Brandon Foster, director of the Charles County Detention Center, said in a press release by the sheriff’s office sent last month.
Cargill told Southern Maryland News he was surprised when he heard he had earned the reward.
“There were a lot of other good officers nominated, but it feels pretty good,” he said.
Before working at the county jail, Cargill worked shifts a Best Buy and heard about the opportunity to apply at the correctional center from his co-workers at the store.
Cargill said he stayed at the facility thanks in part to his co-workers at the detention center.
“It’s not like a normal job because we’re kind of confined to the facility, so you get to know a lot of people and all about their family. You go to trips with people. So, the officers keep you here," Cargill said.
Cargill’s dedication throughout the year was cited by the sheriff’s office in his nomination.
In January 2022, Cargill stepped in to help prepare trays and dispense meals for inmates when a snowstorm hindered several members of the kitchen staff from arriving getting to the facility for work.
Cargill was also credited for his team work, stepping in to fill staffing needs on the security team and helping out to complete a project for the expansion of the detention center’s intake unit.
In addition, he has assumed responsibility with the detention center’s charitable efforts.
In 2022, Cargill coordinated the Charles County Correctional Officers Association annual toy drive, which raised over $19,000 in cash and $10,000 in donated toys to the Children’s Aid Society. The donations helped benefit over 1,200 Charles County residents.
Cargill said he felt that it was important for the detention center to have an opportunity to help those in need.
“Corrections in general normally doesn’t get a lot of spotlight, unless it something negative. ... When we’re able to reach out and help people in the community, not just in the facility, I think it’s a big thing,” Cargill said.
Sheriff Troy Berry (R) praised Cargill in his comments in the release.
“Our correctional officers do an excellent job of maintaining safety and security and providing services for the detention center, and Cpl. Cargill is an exceptional officer to represent that division of the agency,” Berry said.