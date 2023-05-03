Correctional officer of the year

Cpl. Nicholas Cargill was recently named the 2022 Charles County Detention Center correctional officer of the year.

Charles sheriff's Cpl. Nicholas Cargill, a 10-year veteran of the Charles County Detention Center, was recently named the facility’s correctional officer of the year.

“Cpl. Cargill’s dedication to the corrections division and his humility set an example for others to follow,” Brandon Foster, director of the Charles County Detention Center, said in a press release by the sheriff’s office sent last month.


