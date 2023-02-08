A cat shelter was the cause of a temporary lockdown of two schools in Waldorf on Tuesday morning.
Berry Elementary School and Mattawoman Middle School in Waldorf were both put on lockdown for about two hours after a suspicious package was reported, according to a social media post by Charles County Public Schools.
Both schools went into lock down at around 8:45 a.m. when a suspicious package was reported near the schools' campus on Berry Road.
According to a statement from the school system, a school resource officer first noticed the suspicious package and called it in.
Members of the Charles County Sheriff Office and the Maryland State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene to investigate.
Charles County Fire and Emergency Medical Services and officials from the Charles County Public Schools Office of School Safety and Security also participated in the investigation.
It was later discovered by the state police bomb squad that the suspicious package turned out to be a shelter for feral cats made from a cooler, and schools were allowed to leave "secure status" at 10:45 a.m.
The incident began just as buses for students that attend Berry Elementary were arriving to begin the day at 9:30 a.m.
School officials made the decision to transport students who took bus transportation to Berry instead to Westlake High School were parents could pick up their children.
Staff members at Westlake supervised and provided food for Berry students while they were at the facility.
Students participating in the AlphaBEST before-care program at Berry were assisted by staff members during the lockdown period and later transported to Westlake High as well.
According to a statement released by Charles County Public Schools, Berry Elementary was closed for the day after the incident was cleared.
Parents were allowed to pick up their students from Westlake High as long as they had a valid identification card.
Any student from Berry who was still at the school at 3:45 p.m. and usually rode the bus was taken home using their normal school bus.
Mattawoman Middle School continued normal operations during the event and was scheduled to dismiss students on time.