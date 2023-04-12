The American Civil Liberties Union has sent a letter to the Charles County commissioners urging the county to halt the eviction of the Cedarville Band of Piscataway Indians from a site in the 1600 block of Country Lane in Waldorf.
The letter comes two months after the county set a notice on Feb. 8 notifying the tribe that a lease agreement would terminate on April 9 after an effort to renew the current lease that started in July 2020 failed to ink an agreement between the county and the tribe.
“As a Maryland state-recognized tribe, the Cedarville Band should not be driven from their own lands, akin to the atrocities committed by European colonizers in the 17th century, and continue to this day,” the organization said in a three-page letter that was sent to the commissioners on April 5.
The letter stated that the property had been used since 1979 for religious ceremonies and cultural purposes, as well as historical documentation and preservation.
It said the land had been a center for indigenous culture with biannual pow wows from 1982 through 2014, as well as school field trips and other public events.
The letter also stated that the Cedarville Band was required to jump through “numerous bureaucratic hoops” including paying $10,000 for a land survey.
The American Civil Liberties Union requested the county stop the eviction and work toward a long-term solution to donate the land to the Cedarville Band of Piscataway Indians.
“Returning the land would affirmatively recognize and show appreciation for the people who have been preserving American history and Indigenous American culture on this land,” the letter stated.
The letter followed a March 13 release from Natalie Standingontherock Proctor, tribal chair for the Wild Turkey Clan, Cedarville Band of Piscataway Indians, asking for the public’s help in reversing the county’s decision.
“After 40 years of continuous outstanding presence in Charles County, the organization received a letter from the Charles County commissioners that it had 30 days to vacate the premises, giving absolutely no reason as to why this decision was made and giving the organization no opportunity to catch their breath after receiving such a notice,” Proctor said in an email sent to Southern Maryland News.
Multiple requests for further comment by Proctor were not returned before press time.
A copy of the Feb. 8 notice obtained by Southern Maryland news stated the tribe had 60-days notice of the termination and that the tribe was required to leave the premises on or before the April 9 date. Failure to do so would require the county to begin eviction proceedings with Charles County District Court.
The 60-day notice was an amendment to a Jan. 31 notice that originally gave 30 days for the tribe to vacate.
Multiple lease attempts fail to find accord
A timeline of events provided to Southern Maryland News showed that Charles County governments made several attempts to sign a lease with the Cedarville Band from January 2020 through August 2022.
Charles County first received notification about the land donation in January 2020 and sent correspondence about the land donation request process on Feb. 5, 2020.
On July 29, 2020, the county sent the first of four lease renewal documents between then and March 16, 2022.
Despite several attempts at communication between the county and the tribe, the two sides were unable to come to a formal agreement.
The timeline also listed that several delays to receive signatures from the tribe before commissioners voted on the document, including a February 2022 chain of correspondence that detailed difficulties in obtaining a witness signature for the lease agreement.
The tribe also attempted several avenues of finding funding for the $10,000 deposit but were unsuccessful.
In August 2021, an annual safety inspection found “minor deficiencies” for correction after the property was found in a state of disuse, according to county documents.
The county attempted in May 2022 to establish a date for a follow-up inspection to see if issues found in the August 2021 inspection had been corrected.
Proctor sent an email last June requesting a face-to-face meeting to speak about the issue, but no further communications between the groups took place between then and the Jan. 31 notice of eviction earlier this year.
Relation to other tribal groups unclear
How the Cedarville Band’s fight for land recognition is viewed among other Piscataway Conoy tribal groups — there appears to be at least two other competing groups — is unclear amid an ongoing controversy over leadership.
A social media post on a page linked to the Piscataway Conoy Tribe stated that the group was not involved with the property Proctor referred to.
The page is run by a group under the leadership of Jesse James Swann Jr., who identifies as chief of the Piscataway Conoy Tribe.
“Cedarville Band of Piscataway Indians is not the Maryland State Recognized Tribe ... they run their own 501(c)3 nonprofit organization separately and we have nothing to do with it,” the post read.
The post stated that tribal members had to pay admissions to pow wows on the property along with the general public, and attempts to use the facility for enrolled tribal members were turned down “dozens of times.”
The post also stated that the lack of access was one of the reasons that led to the group recently purchasing 8 acres of land near Faulkner to establish a cultural center for the tribe. The group under Swann’s leadership marked the purchase with a celebration on March 19.
In addition, Francis Gray, who identifies as the tribal chair of the Piscataway Conoy Tribe, and his leadership group are the subject of a lawsuit by James Proctor, a Salisbury resident and member of the Piscataway Conoy Tribe who seems to be connected with the Cedarville Band.
The lawsuit filed on March 2 accuses Gray and other leaders of fraud and theft.
“In spite of being voted out of the tribal council and served with a cease and desist letter in 2017, the defendants continue to represent themselves as legitimate leaders of the Piscataway Conoy Tribe and accept money on its behalf,” the complaint read.
“They continue to attempt to fraudulently register entities purporting to represent the Piscataway Conoy Tribe without any authority from the tribal community to do so,” the complaint continued.
The suit is asking for a permanent injunction against the defendants, including Gray, to cease and desist from acting as leaders of the Piscataway Conoy Tribe of Maryland as well as $350,000 in repayments and damages.
A summons in the suit was issued on March 2, though a court date has not yet been set.
Gray did not respond to a request for comment this week from Southern Maryland News.
He is listed as part of a team of people at Historic St. Mary’s City’s People2People project, which launched a couple years ago as a collaborative history project exploring the interactions of native and colonial people. Gray was also pictured with former Maryland Mayor Martin O’Malley a decade ago when the tribe officially gained state recognition.
