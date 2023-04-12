Now vacant

The former site of a museum and cultural center for the Cedarville Band of Piscataway Indians in Waldorf now sits empty after the county terminated its lease with the tribe on April 9.

The American Civil Liberties Union has sent a letter to the Charles County commissioners urging the county to halt the eviction of the Cedarville Band of Piscataway Indians from a site in the 1600 block of Country Lane in Waldorf.

The letter comes two months after the county set a notice on Feb. 8 notifying the tribe that a lease agreement would terminate on April 9 after an effort to renew the current lease that started in July 2020 failed to ink an agreement between the county and the tribe.


