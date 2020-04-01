Census Bureau provides updates amid coronavirus pandemic

The United States Census Bureau has made adjustments to the way the 2020 Census is carried out, to ensure an accurate count and protect public safety during the coronavirus outbreak.
Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham announced in a press release March 18 that 2020 Census field operations would be suspended for two weeks, resuming on April 1. This measure was taken less than a week after census operations began on March 12, where first invitations were mailed out to roughly 140 million households in the nation.
“The Census Bureau is taking this step to help protect the health and safety of the American public, Census Bureau employees, and everyone going through the hiring process for temporary census taker positions,” Dillingham said in the release.
As of March 21, around 16.7% of households had responded to the 2020 Census. The Census Bureau tentatively plans to send census takers to households who have not responded yet in late May.
“As we continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 outbreak, we will adjust census taker and survey operations as necessary in order to follow the guidance of federal, state and local health authorities,” Dillingham said in the release.
The Census Bureau provides multiple compatible platforms where citizens respond, including desktop computer, laptop, tablet and smartphone, as well as phone and mail. “It has never been easier to respond to the census, and the 2020 Census will count everyone accurately,” the bureau said in a press release.
The planned completion date for the 2020 Census is July 31, however, the date can be adjusted depending on the evolving coronavirus situation. Operations regarding the census count for college students and other “group quarters” individuals are being taken to ensure accurate responses, according to a press release on Sunday.
Through the group quarters operation, college students living in on-campus university-owned housing will be counted through their university. According to the report, the majority chose the eResponse method which provides the census with direct information, while about 35% of students chose to respond via a questionnaire.
The census claims that students enrolled in colleges and universities temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic will still be counted, even if they are home on census day. Census criteria states that students should be counted where they live and sleep most of the time, even if they are elsewhere due to the ongoing pandemic.
Census operators delayed their nonresponse follow-up operations to May 7 through Aug. 14, accommodating for areas around colleges and universities that provide off-campus housing. This ensures that students will be counted, even if their residence is scheduled to change at the end of the spring semester.
The “group quarters” operation also provides ways of response for individuals in nursing homes, jails, prisons and other institutional living facilities, including the aforementioned eResponse program, self-listing or enumeration by the facility. The Census Bureau said that it has contacted administrators of facilities and asked to provide paper or eResponse in order to minimize contact between humans.
The Census Bureau also announced its plans to contact service providers at soup kitchens, emergency and transitional shelters and regularly scheduled mobile food vans to accurately count the populations they serve.
“In short, where a community, facility or service organization makes a change that would affect any field operation, we will adapt to make sure we are getting the same population counted another way,” the bureau said in a March 11 press release.
In addition to nonresponse operations being delayed, the self-response phase has been extended to Aug. 14, group-quarters enumeration has been delayed to April 16-June 19 and service-based enumeration has been delayed to April 29-May 1.
The Maryland Independent previously reported that Charles County’s estimated population as of July 1, 2018, was just over 161,500. Census Bureau figures estimated that just under half of the population is African American, with 42% being white alone, 6% Hispanic or Latino, 3.9% two or more races and 3.4% Asian alone.
Per the 2010 census, the population of Charles County was listed at 146,551, an estimated 10% increase as of July 2018. The Maryland Independent previously reported that Charles County was the second-fastest growing county in Maryland in terms of percentage at this time. Of the residents, an estimated 51.8% are female, 24% are younger than 18 years and 12.5% are 65 years old and older.
2018 estimates by the Census Bureau listed Charles County having nearly 56,000 households with 2.78 people per household. The median household income in 2018 dollars was listed at $95,924, the per capita income for the past 12 months was $36,696. As of 2018, Charles County had about 6.6% of its population living in poverty.
As of Saturday, the total self-response figures for Charles County were at 19.3%, while the internet response was at 19.1%. The total self-response from 2010 was 71.5%.
Census executives addressed the current virus situation via a conference call on Friday. Chief Public Information Officer Michael Cook Sr., Associate Director for Decennial Programs Albert Fontenot Jr. and Associate Director for Field Operations Timothy Olson stated that the bureau would continue to be open and transparent in regards to operations changes because of the virus.
“We don’t want to attempt to forecast what will happen in the future,” said Fontenot. “We are adjusting on a day to day basis and going to take firm, direct action as the current situations are developing.”
“Earlier this week, we suspended all in-person interviews, business and household surveys, community surveys and personal visits,” Olson said. “Approximately 9,000 field representatives are making contact with households by phone only.”
Olson warned the public of impostors of census takers, noting that it is a concern with every single census. Olson said the bureau is making contact with all law enforcement agencies on how census employees properly identify themselves. Olson said census employees will never ask for financial information, social security numbers or donations.
Olson said the bureau is still receiving applications for temporary census workers, but has suspended all hiring and on-boarding until April 1. Olson said that citizens are encouraged to continue to apply, as all on-boarding will be taking place online.
As of March 7, the Census Bureau employed over 31,000 temporary workers. Over 4,500 of those workers were assigned to the Philadelphia region of the census, the region that oversees Delaware, Washington, D.C., Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
Each state’s population total is still on schedule to be delivered to President Donald Trump by Dec. 31. Redistricting counts are still on schedule to be delivered to each state by April 1, 2021.
