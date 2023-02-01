Colvin and Heim

Michael Heim, chief of operations and supporting services, left, and Desiree Colvin, community school nurse, present plans for the future Indian Head Elementary School health center to the Charles County commissioners.

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

A school-based health care center planned for Indian Head Elementary School could help provide much needed medical care in the town.

Desiree Colvin, community school nurse, updated the Charles County commissioners on Tuesday afternoon about the plan to establish the new center.


Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews