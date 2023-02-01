Michael Heim, chief of operations and supporting services, left, and Desiree Colvin, community school nurse, present plans for the future Indian Head Elementary School health center to the Charles County commissioners.
A school-based health care center planned for Indian Head Elementary School could help provide much needed medical care in the town.
Desiree Colvin, community school nurse, updated the Charles County commissioners on Tuesday afternoon about the plan to establish the new center.
“I think it’s going to be a game changer,” Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson II (D) told Southern Maryland News.
“Being a teacher and teaching at Lackey High School from 2009 to 2014 and seeing how lack of health care is such a barrier to families being able to progress, it’s going to be a game changer for that area because it’s been needed for decades,” Patterson said.
The center, which plans to open in August 2024, is a partnership between Charles County Public Schools and the Charles County Health Department.
According to the presentation, the school system would have ownership and maintenance of the building and ensure security and utilities connections at the school. The health department would oversee clinical work at the center and administrative oversight as well as the hiring of personnel and the maintenance of clinic functions at the center.
Parents would be able to enroll their students into a program at the school so they can be screened and treated during school hours. Students would be able to receive care for a multitude of different health care needs such as preventative care, chronic medical needs and referrals to other providers.
Preliminary plans call for a 1,450-square-foot space with two exam rooms, treatment and laboratory space and a physicians office. Future plans include dental service and onsite mental health care.
Colvin told commissioners that the establishment of the center could be a benefit to the surrounding area, especially for children of families at Naval Support Facility Indian Head.
“Having a location that’s already there, integrated into the school that your children are going to go to, is going to ease their transition into the community,” Colvin said.
The center hopes to provide health services to an area that currently has a lack of health services.
According to Tuesday’s presentation, the nearest pediatrician offices are in Waldorf and La Plata, and only one VanGo route services the Indian Head area to bring residents to those offices. Colvin told commissioners it takes up to 90 minutes for residents to get from Indian Head to Waldorf via the bus system.
Commissioners were excited for the plan.
“This is a tremendous potential project for the county,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said.
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) asked if there was a plan to add school-based health care facilities to future construction projects in the county.
Michael Heim, chief of operations and supporting services, said that integrating health care centers into schools is “something we’d definitely be open to.”
School officials plan to examine bringing more school-based health centers to other schools once the Indian Head center comes online.