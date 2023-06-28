With the three year anniversary of the county disparity study nearing, Charles commissioners have introduced a bill that makes changes to the local government's procurement procedures and the minority and women owned business enterprise program.
Commissioners unanimously approved to introduce Bill 2023-06 and set the bill for a public hearing on Tuesday, July 25, at 6 p.m.
“I this is something that really suggests the importance of the disparity study,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said during the board's June 27 meeting.
Under the proposed changes, the economic development department would create a new division for small, local and minority business enterprise programs.
The division would include a new compliance manager already approved in the fiscal 2024 budget to manage reporting and tracking systems as well as developing and monitoring participation goals in the program.
“The division will be supported by our current, small and minority business development specialists as well additional part-time economic support staff that we already have as apart of our team,” Kelly Robertson-Slagle, director of economic development, told commissioners.
Under the proposal, the Minority Business Enterprise Program’s name would change to the Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprise Program to fit industry standards, according to Lucinia Mundy, small and minority business development specialist.
With a new name also comes proposed new responsibilities.
The program would maintain a list of registered county minority and women owned businesses, create a goal-setting committee to establish subcontracting goals and develop good faith requirements to participate in outreach programs.
Changes to the Minority Business Enterprise program first launched in 2005 come close to three years after the results of a 2020 disparity study that revealed the county was under utilizing minority and women owned businesses in county contracts.
“The disparity study gave the county a vision of how we can best serve our public through the procurement process,” Collins told Southern Maryland News.
Commissioner Vice President Ralph E. Patterson II (D) said he was appreciative for the opportunity for the county to gather more information on the topic.
“More information is better than less information,” he said.
Inflation creates purchasing policing changes
Along with the changes for the Minority Business Enterprise program are proposed changes for county purchasing.
According to Shanna Reese, chief of purchasing, the code was in line for it’s second round of updates since the policy was introduced in 1996. The last set of updates to the county’s purchasing procedures came in 2013.
Proposed updates include increasing the minimum value of when contracts must be put put for bid from $25,000 to $50,000. Projects less than that amount can be given to any contractor without public bids.
According to a copy of the presentation obtained by Southern Maryland News, the purchase order requirement is also suggested to rise from $1,000 to $2,500
Part of the justification to raise both was to deal with the impacts of inflation on county business.
“Inflation has significantly impacted the county’s ability to procure services and equipment under current thresholds which allows county employees to expedite smaller purchases, especially of tools, equipment and software in order to provide prompt services and repairs,” the presentation said.
Rising prices also impacted the county’s ability to purchase services and equipment without needing a formal procurement process.
The changes align with the state of Maryland’s formal procurement threshold and similar sized jurisdictions in the area, according to county officials.
The change would allow small businesses greater opportunity to compete for smaller jobs without having to complete a formal procurement and bidding process.
The bill also brings changes to the small local business enterprise program including reserving contracts with a monetary value of up to $50,000 for qualifying small businesses where three or more eligible venders exist and adds a good faith effort requirement for department staff in seeking out qualified small local business enterprises.
