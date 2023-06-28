With the three year anniversary of the county disparity study nearing, Charles commissioners have introduced a bill that makes changes to the local government's procurement procedures and the minority and women owned business enterprise program.

Commissioners unanimously approved to introduce Bill 2023-06 and set the bill for a public hearing on Tuesday, July 25, at 6 p.m.


  

