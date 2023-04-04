Changes could be on the way for Billingsley Road after the Charles County commissioners were briefed on the results of a feasibility study on the road’s realignment.
Jason Groth, planning and growth department deputy director, led the discussion into the results of a study first ordered in 2020 to look at changes to the road during a commissioner meeting on March 29.
“This project has been around for quite some time,” Groth told commissioners.
The study looked at the area between Berry Road to the north, Billingsley Road to the south, Indian Head Highway to the west and Crain Highway to the east.
As part of the study, roadway safety, affect of land use changes, the design of the road, feasibility of permits and other factors were taken into account.
According to Matthew Wolniak, senior vice president for Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson Inc, Billingsley Road sees between 6,000 to 9,000 vehicles per day, with the portion east of Middletown Road seeing even higher volume at about 14,000 vehicles per day.
“This road is becoming consistently utilized more and more by residents because it creates an alternative route east to west in the county,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said during the presentation.
The study returned two alternatives for changes along the road.
The first would keep the road a two-lane road and redesign the road for a designed sped of 50 mph.
The road would be adjusted by flattening curves along the corridor to reach the higher designed speed and a bridge along the corridor would need to be replaced to account for the changes in the roadway and to incorporate a pedestrian walkway/bike path.
The first alternative would also include more left turn lanes and the addition of two-way center turn lane sections as appropriate.
“Currently there’s a number of intersections where there are no turn lanes and there are residential driveways where there’s no way to make the turn without impacting through traffic,” Jennifer Ray, engineer with Johnson, Mirmiran and Thompson, told commissioners.
The second alternative would create a new Billingsley Road alignment that would create a direct connection with Indian Head Highway and Middletown Road.
This alternative would also include additional turn lanes and a bike path while keeping the road as a two-lane road, though there is an option for expansion to a four-lane roadway.
Both alternatives presented extensive challenges, with the first alternative requiring extensive right-of-way requirements for land owners and lack of flexibility to expand a section to four lanes, while section two has a higher construction cost and higher environmental impacts.
The second option had an estimated cost of between $110 million to $130 million compared to alternative one’s $55 million to $65 million.
Due to the costs, engineers developed a hybrid option that would add turn lanes to Billingsley Road, include traffic calming measures and create shoulders at specific locations while still incorporating a new pedestrian and bicycle path.
“The end goal is a project that can be implemented, can be constructed and above all can be permitted,” Ray said.
The third alternative could also be more economical, costing the county between $15 million and $30 million.
The lower cost could be more palatable to commissioners as they enter budget briefings that were “not great” according to Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D).
A determination on which alternative would be chosen and when construction would begin will be determined at a later date.