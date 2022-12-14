A day that was marked as the first official day for new Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson II (D) erupted on Tuesday after it was revealed that another commissioner had been censured behind closed doors sometime previously.
A request for information about the censure or who it involved was denied by Charles County government due to the matter being involved with an ongoing personnel matter.
The dust up began shortly after the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting during the commissioner comment period, when Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) called for an immediate closed session to seek legal counsel prior to an agenda item on a personnel matter placed on the agenda by Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D).
That vote fell 3-2 with Bowling and Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) voting yes, while Collins was joined by Patterson and Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) in voting no.
Bowling then read several statements from the minutes of a June 9, 2020, meeting when the board approved an updated policy to prohibit discrimination, harassment and bullying by commissioners.
“The board of commissioners have made clear their intolerance for illegal discrimination and harassment directed at county employees,” Bowling read, quoting Collins’s statement on the rule change.
According to county minutes, the policy to prevent harassment by commissioners against county employees passed on June 9, 2020, by 4-1, with Coates voting no.
Bowling stated that a closed session item related to the personnel matter could possibly leave the board open to a lawsuit, and he made a second request for the meeting to go into closed session.
“I ask my colleagues to take into consideration the type of work environment we are presenting to our county and the liability we’re putting on the county this afternoon,” Bowling said.
Collins then stated that the measure was out of order.
“You made that initial request for the commissioners to consider a special closed session and that did not pass," he said.
That rebuke then drew Stewart into the conversation, who made a motion citing that the matter had been added to the agenda at the last minute.
“As an equal partner, as a commissioner, I have a right to seek a legal opinion or advice on this issue,” Stewart said. She added that prohibiting seeking legal counsel could give the impression that the commissioners were attempting to hide something.
A second vote was had on the move to go to closed session that again failed on a 3-2 vote with Bowling and Stewart for and Collins, Coates and Patterson opposed.
After that vote, Bowling continued his comments and announced that a disciplinary action had taken place.
“Just so the public knows, we have a sitting county commissioner that has been censured, and I think the public needs to know that. And they are voting today and it says a lot. I think it says a lot that this new board of commissioners is starting off their first meeting hiding something, and it’s disturbing,” Bowling said.
Stewart further rebuked Collins, saying, “As the returning commissioner president, I do say that Commissioner Collins, you have a responsibility to ensure that the newest commissioner is provided legal counsel to have an understanding of what has gone on in the past."
“Without proper legal counsel, you can not say that the new Commissioner Patterson would be properly prepared to make any remarks or vote on the issue you put on the agenda. … Your private conversations with the commissioner are not enough,” Stewart added, calling Collins’s vote on the matter “disappointing.”
The meeting continued with fierce sparring between Collins, Bowling and Stewart on various matters including whether county attorney Wes Adams would be at the meeting and Bowling’s concerns that the county could be sued.
“We are opening ourselves to a multimillion dollar lawsuit,” Bowling exclaimed.
Collins said he would not respond to any questions due to commissioners asking questions about a personnel matter, which earned intense criticism from Bowling and Stewart.
“I’m trying to be respectful to the commissioner that’s been censured and not say the person’s name, but that person should want the right thing for this county and want a clear, ethical opinion,” Bowling said.
Stewart’s remarks were more pointed.
“I will not go to jail or be fined for any of my colleagues. If I am deposed in any lawsuit I will tell the truth. … When I go to bed I will sleep soundly because I will always tell the truth,” Stewart said.
Commissioners eventually took a five-minute recess before returning to vote on several items including sponsorship of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast next year.
A host of other items, including the entire planned afternoon session, are now listed on the agenda as "To be rescheduled," and were not addressed Tuesday.
The board will next meet on Jan. 10, 2023.