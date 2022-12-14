Gilbert Bowling

Commissioner Gilbert "BJ" O. Bowling III (D) calls for an emergency closed session during Tuesday's commissioner meeting. The motion was voted down by a majority of the commissioners.

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

A day that was marked as the first official day for new Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson II (D) erupted on Tuesday after it was revealed that another commissioner had been censured behind closed doors sometime previously.

A request for information about the censure or who it involved was denied by Charles County government due to the matter being involved with an ongoing personnel matter.


