A long-time Charles District Court judge is facing an investigation after multiple allegations of improper correspondence with two defendants.
Judge W. Louis Hennessy is facing 13 violations from the Commission on Judicial Disabilities — an independent body that investigates complaints against Maryland judges and implements disciplinary actions when necessary — related to inappropriate discussions with two criminal defendants among other charges.
The charges outlined in a16-page document released July 21 allege violations of rules regarding compliance with the law, giving precedence to the duties of judicial office and other regulations.
The allegations stem from interactions between two St. Mary's County defendants arrested on unrelated domestic violence charges and Hennessy during a 9-month period between May 2020 and early 2021.
The first interaction began after the arrest of an unnamed defendant in relation to a March 2020 arrest for second-degree assault and violation of a protective order in St. Mary’s.
According to charging documents, Hennessy “repeatedly engaged in inappropriate communications with and on behalf of Defendant 1” between May 2020 and August 2020 when the defendant was incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.
Communications took place over phone calls recorded by the detention center, documents said. Hennessy is accused of repeatedly giving legal advice to the defendant in order to assist him in getting around a use and possession order that allowed the victim in his case to stay in the home the defendant owned.
Communications between Hennessy and the defendant were described as “consistent” in charging documents and ranged from answering questions about the case to providing legal advice on a plea deal that was made to the defendant.
Documents alleged that Hennessy’s advice led to a decision by that defendant to plead guilty in the case.
Hennessy was also accused of contacting the victim in the case and on several occasions making disparaging remarks about the victim to the defendant.
“She’s not the first woman to do this, and she won’t be the last,” Hennessy is alleged to have told the defendant in reference to a claim that the victim was misusing the police.
Hennessy was also accused of contacting members of the defendant’s family about the case, including 31 recorded instances of contact between himself and the defendant’s son that took place between April and November last year.
In August 2020, Hennessy is accused of traveling to the mobile home park where another defendant was arrested on charges of second-degree assault.
Documents stated that Hennessy communicated with that defendant over the phone on five different occasions, including Aug. 14 last year when the defendant was under arrest. According to charging documents, the conversation was partially recorded on at least one law enforcement body camera.
Two days later, Hennessy is accused of traveling to the community where the defendant lived and obtained three handwritten affidavits on behalf of the defendant.
Hennessy also stands accused of making contact with the victim in the second case in violation of an order prohibiting contact between the victim and defendant in that case.
In a four-page response, Hennessy denied all charges against him, adding that he did not have contact with any judiciary, state’s attorneys office personnel or law enforcement officers in St. Mary’s concerning either case.
“Judge Hennessy did not provide any substantive legal advice to Criminal Defendant 1, Criminal Defendant 2, Victim 1 or Victim 2 other than they should obtain independent legal counsel,” the response read.
Hennessy, who has been a District Court Judge since 2005, will appear before a public hearing from the Commission on Judicial Disabilities in the matter.
Punishments could range from a reprimand to recommendations to the Court of Appeals for further disciplinary action, up to and including removal.