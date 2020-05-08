Charitable Trust administrative funding may be cut

The Charles County Charitable Trust may have its administrative funds cut over the next two years following the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the organization is in the process of dispersing COVID-19 relief funds to nonprofits in the county.
In an email to the Maryland Independent, Vivian Mills, executive director of the trust, wrote that “the county is proposing to slash the Trust’s operating funds, starting with a $75,000 cut on July 1, to be followed up with two more such cuts.”
The trust operates on a $225,000 annual budget — provided by the Charles County Board of Commissioners — to handle grant funding to nonprofits. “That amount, $225,000 has stayed the same over four years,” Mills wrote. “These operating funds also make it possible to provide other services to strengthen the capacity and performance of the local nonprofit community.”
She explained that since the trust operates mostly off of grants, this action will likely “wipe out” the trust’s operating funds. However, the funding cuts will specifically be for the administrative needs of the office and not reduce the amount of grant funding in the county budget.
Mills said — for most nonprofits, generally — there are no cash reserves that they can immediately “call on in an emergency.”
“One of the things that distinguishes nonprofits ... is that in order to have funds, they have to raise funds,” Mills said. “Many nonprofits welcome donations, contributions, or grant money. Many nonprofit boards of directors take funds they can set aside, and restrict them as endowment funds to be used as ‘rainy day funds.’”
She explained that having an endowment is a “security blanket for nonprofits,” set aside for when things get desperate. She added that many nonprofits simply have funds coming in, and funds coming out.
Mills told the Maryland Independent that the grant application process for relief funds is not simple; there are many steps each organization must go through in order to apply, and ultimately, get accepted.
“We give the grants from a neutral point of view,” Mills said. “For the annual grant program, they are reviewed very carefully. There are grant panels. There is a mandatory workshop [for nonprofits] to attend. The applications are reviewed and there is a meeting with the board of directors.”
She explained that the organization has been doing that process for years now and, for this year, the deadline was April 30, and 45 applications have been submitted. “Past history shows that not all organizations receive a grant,” Mills said.
“Some don’t put forward a very convincing case of why they need the money,” Mills said. “They aren’t convincing in showing that they have the capacity to handle the grant moneys for which they planned for.”
She added that the final decision for who will receive the funding will be sometime in June, and that the county commissioners have voted to provide $100,000 to nonprofits for COVID-19 relief funds and asked the Charles County Charitable Trust to provide responsibility for those funds.
“It made sense, we already have all the know-how and expertise for how that should work,” Mills said. “Nobody is complaining about it because it was the right thing to do. We really had to scramble to make it work really well. The deadline for those applications is May 20.”
She told the Maryland Independent that helping people during this economic downfall is of vital importance, and that nonprofits could really use the aid during this time.
“Making sure that things that need to be done to help people that have been effected [is inspiring],” Mills said. “That is the whole purpose for these COVID relief funds. The organizations in the first round were so appreciative.”
She told the Maryland Independent that she is “very inspired” by how organizations in Charles have “risen to the occasion to do all that needs to be done” during this time in the aspect of funding and volunteer work.
“It can’t be done just by volunteer work,” Mills said. “Really good nonprofits have really good standards in training volunteers. It is one of the engines that keeps the nonprofit sector going.”
She said the trust’s operating budget does come from the county, but in the future, time and energy will be spent trying to attract operating funds from other sources.
“There are some real impediments to doing that quickly or conveniently,” Mills said. “Charles county has no private foundation. Charles is said to be one of the more affluent counties, but identifying individuals who may be willing to support local causes is a very demanding job.”
She explained attracting funds requires developing relationships, getting people involved and understanding what that nonprofit organization is doing before they help it out from a financial standpoint.
“Frequently, a lot of people choose to give to their alma mater,” Mills said. “That sense of gratitude compels them to want to make a gift to that institution. A lot of people who give to organizations have some connection.”
She told the Maryland Independent that going outside of the county to attract funds is “an uphill job,” but she noted they are in the early stages of doing that.
“I have been in contact with the Washington Regional Association of Grant Makers and the Maryland Philanthropic Network,” Mills said. “Over time, I hope we will be able to build that kind of entity that will make a difference. We are going to have to be dependent on continuing operating funds from the county.”
Mills continued by saying if the trust’s funds get “zeroed out” there will be no operating funds within two years. “That is nothing short of a death sentence ... we will have to halt our programs,” Mills said. “We are offering unprecedented services.”
Sandra McGraw, board member of the trust, said cutting an organizations operating budget by 33% sends a clear message about an organization’s future.
“County staff has advised the Trust to expect similar one-third cuts in 2022 and 2023,” McGraw said. “I believe that there is either a fundamental misunderstanding of the Trust’s and its role, or it is considered expendable.”
She explained “basic examples” of the trust’s work are transparent and include a “modernized grant awards program, great care going into administering grants and oversight.”
“More broadly,” she said, “the Trust looks to support the nonprofit community through resources that may be out of reach for many organizations.”
McGraw then urged the commissioners to “maintain the operating budget” of the trust. “Before the Trust’s operations are jeopardized by this harsh budget cut, could not an honest dialogue take place that respects the fine work the Trust has done?”
During the board of commissioners meeting on Tuesday, the board convened to discuss the COVID-19 Loan Relief Program to nonprofits operated by the trust. Mills was in attendance and started her monologue with the mission and vision of the organization.
“Our organization has a very broad mission to serve,” Mills said. “Our vision is to help nonprofit organizations serving the county ... so they are able to fulfill their missions.”
She said, when the coronavirus came around, it was the first time she has experienced anything like it. “We wasted no time in getting the [relief program] going,” Mills said. “We already had a foundation in place. We were blessed with having the presence of having a volunteer who have spent untold hours.”
She said funds are in the process of being sent to the recipients of the grant and will be able to be used for their intended means “right away.”
“We are in the second round of the relief program,” Mills said. “We had $100,000 available in round one. We came up with another $100,000. The applications for round two are due on May 20. We expect to make the notifications at least in the last week of May.”
She explained that the emergency programs “carry an important message to the community” and the residents can be dependent on it.
Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said the funding for the trust that is proposed to be cut is specified for the “administrative costs of the office.”
“The funding will not be cut for actual money that will be provided to our nonprofits,” Collins said. “That reduction will go into the actual pool of money that would be distributed to nonprofit organizations.”
He said the budget process is very transparent, and the public has an opportunity to “weigh in” on the decision-making process.
“It is not final until there is an actual vote,” Collins said. “Factoring in the comments from the general public [is important]. I strongly support the idea of the Charitable Trust. It is autonomous and not actually a part of county government.”
He explained that any time there is a proposal to reduce funding, it will never be looked at positively from the standpoint of the organization seeing the reduction.
“Nevertheless, I believe and I am confident that as an organization they will be able to adjust and still do an outstanding job providing the expertise to distribute those funds to nonprofit organizations,” Collins said.
Twitter: @MDunlopSOMD