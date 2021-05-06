Chandanie Orgias was born and raised in Charles County. Being a shy kid who learned to express herself after being involved in after-school programming, she was inspired to create her own curriculum focused on teaching students self-love and expression through art.
After graduating from Westlake High School in 2008, Orgias went on to attend college in North Carolina, earning a bachelor’s degree in public policy analysis and African studies. For the past nine years, she’s worked with a number of charter schools and nonprofit organizations in New York City, where she developed and facilitated social justice centered programs for self-identified girls and non-binary youth. In addition, she built systems to help increase school-family partnerships within different schools.
“It was a space for me that became important while I knew what school programming did for me,” Orgias said.
With a little encouragement from one of her teachers in fourth grade she got involved in Destination Imagination, an international problem-solving competition. The program uses student-led science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics-based challenges to reinforce core social-emotional competencies, such as social awareness, relationship skills, responsible decision making and self-management. She participated in the DestinationImagination for five years.
Growing up as a shy kid, Orgias claimed being a part of the program really helped her open up and embrace her own creativity. It also inspired her to pursue youth development work in her professional career.
“I’m a singer and songwriter in my free time,” Orgias said, mentioning her passion for music has been a motivator for her to create an “ARTivism” or art/activism curriculum, which entails “using music as a social tool in healing, finding ways to talk about things that are important, and as a way of understanding society or creating change.”
After getting accepted to Harvard University with a plan to earn her master’s in human development and education, she launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cut down on student loans, which has garnered 22 donations and $2,357 out of her goal of $50,000, as of earlier this week.
“Classes start in September and I’ll probably move to Boston in August,” she noted. The artist said her specific goals after graduating from the Harvard program include taking her fully developed and refined ARTivism curriculum and partnering with different school networks and youth development programs to implement it nationally, in an effort to help students like herself, who may be shy but just need that extra push to express themselves.
“My nine-plus years of experience as an artist and educator provided the expertise to conceptualize, develop curriculum and pilot my own passion project,” she said on her GoFundMe page. “ARTivism is an exploration of Black American music, spanning from the 19th to 21st century, as a way for participants, or as we call ourselves ARTivists, to use music as a tool for engaging with social justice.”
Angelica Jackson, the founder of the Phoenix International School of the Arts, a public charter school slated to open in Charles County, has known Orgias since elementary school, she said, and has worked with her professionally and personally on many occasions.
“What’s really special about her work as an artist is she uses music as identity celebration,” Jackson said. “For us, growing up in Charles County” felt disconnected from the rest of the world, she added.
She said Orgias’ ARTivism curriculum revolves around self-love and the ability to love oneself, “taking a moment and being motivated.”
“It’s very inspirational,” she claimed. “It’s about learning how to advocate for yourself” and providing students with the “avenue to express themselves in the world.”
Twitter: @MadisonSoMdNews