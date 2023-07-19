On July 1, recreational cannabis became legal for Marylanders over the age of 21, completing a process that began after voters approved a referendum legalizing cannabis use last fall.
On July 12, Charles County commissioners and state officials gathered to discuss what the new laws have in store for county operations.
“This legislation has tremendous impact on the future of our county,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said in his opening remarks during the Tuesday afternoon briefing.
County commissioners were joined by Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) and other state and local officials to discuss the ramifications of the new law.
Under the law, residents age 21 or older will be able to possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flower, up to 12 grams of concentrated cannabis and/or a cannabis product with no more than 750 mg of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
The law also makes it legal for residents to grow and keep up to two cannabis plants.
Finally, the law establishes regulations on grow facilities and dispensaries, licensing standards and provisions for a disparity study to examine the equity of the licensing process.
Wilson said that one of the main drivers behind the new law was equity.
“My goal was not to get Marylanders high. It was to make sure that young minority men stop being arrested and dying for marijuana,” Wilson said.
Wilson co-sponsored the law legalizing cannabis on the house side with Del. Vanessa E. Atterbeary (D-Howard).
The senate version of the law was sponsored by Sen. Brian J. Feldman (D-Montgomery) and Sen. Antonio Hayes (D-Baltimore city).
William Tillburg, acting director of the new Maryland Cannabis Administration, further reviewed how the law changes the landscape of marijuana in Maryland.
The Maryland Cannabis Administration was created to oversee the legal sale of cannabis, while the Maryland Alcohol and Tobacco Commission was renamed as the Alcohol, Tobacco and Cannabis Commission to reflect the commission’s charge to police the illicit cannabis market.
By creating both at the same time, lawmakers hoped to avoid a proliferation of the illicit cannabis market with the new legalization standards.
“If you tell someone that you can use this, you can possess this, but you don’t give people access to it, the illicit market proliferates,” Tillburg said.
Tillburg added that the state’s 101 medical dispensaries had the option to buy an expanded license for medical and recreational use for a fee or hold their current license to be sold at a later time.
Most dispensaries opted for the expanded license, providing access to cannabis across the state, Tillburg said.
Charles County currently has three dispensaries, with up to five more possible during subsequent licensing rounds that plan to distribute up to 500 more growing and dispensing licenses in the state.
Steps were also put in place to avoid individuals sitting on licenses, which carry fees of up to $5,000 to obtain.
Individuals are required to be up and running within five years of purchasing the license.
If the licensee does not show sufficient movement in the process within 18 months, the license would be seized and given to another prospective applicant.
Regulation oversight key to legalization
With a newly legalized business comes regulation standards on how the product can be packaged, advertised and sold.
Potency of cannabis products is limited to a maximum of 10 mg of THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, per serving.
Fruit, candy or attractive images on packaging are not allowed and child resistant packaging is mandatory to discourage use by minors.
Advertising on the radio, television or print spaces is limited to audiences where 85% or more of those consuming that particular media are adults.
The Maryland Cannabis Commission also requires testing on every plant grown in the state for dispensaries to test for heavy metals, pesticides and pathogens to ensure products are safe to use by the public.
Some penalties still exist
Jerome Spencer, legal counsel for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, discussed the legal penalties that still exist for misuse of cannabis.
“It’s important to remember that cannabis is partially legalized,” Spencer said.
Among those restrictions is that cannabis is illegal to distribute unless an individual has a license, with the exception of adult sharing.
Spencer clarified that residents could only share weed with those who are able to possess it and without receiving payment in return.
Using marijuana in a public place is still illegal and a $50 civil fine is assessed for anyone caught smoking in public.
Smoking cannabis in a vehicle also comes with a $50 fine for the passenger, but a $500 fine for the driver.
Wilson warns against ‘truncating’ dispensaries
Wilson also warned against commissioners placing “unreasonable” zoning standards on cannabis dispensaries.
WIlson specifically targeted a bill in the Prince George’s County Council that restricted dispensaries to industrial areas and prevented them from being placed within 2,500 feet of daycares, camps or schools as well as put a one-mile buffer between dispensaries.
Those regulations are above the standards set by state law that places a 1,000-foot buffer between dispensaries and requires dispensaries to be placed further than 500 feet from schools or other youth facilities.
While Wilson said he understood the rationale, he also added that harsher restrictions go against the spirit of the law.
“If you don’t have access you’re going to continue to have people on the street selling,” Wilson warned, adding that he did not want to see stores congregating only in certain neighborhoods similar to how liquor stores sprang up in parts of the state.
In Charles County, cannabis operations are allowed in certain commercial and industrial zones, though Deborah Carpenter, director of planning and growth management, stated that more updates to the zoning code may be necessary in the future.
