New cannabis rules

Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles), left, and William Tillburg, acting director of the Maryland Cannabis Administration, brief commissioners on the new landscape for Cannabis in Maryland.

 SCREENSHOT BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

On July 1, recreational cannabis became legal for Marylanders over the age of 21, completing a process that began after voters approved a referendum legalizing cannabis use last fall.

On July 12, Charles County commissioners and state officials gathered to discuss what the new laws have in store for county operations.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews