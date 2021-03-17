Although they earlier voted 4-1 against endorsing a bill that would change the way five counties in the state elect their commissioners, on Tuesday the Charles commissioners voted 3-2 against a letter that opposes the bill and calls for a voter referendum in each affected county.
The St. Mary's County commissioners asked for Calvert and Charles commissioners to support the letter, according to Charles Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell.
House Bill 655, proposed by Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's), would result in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's counties electing their commissioners by a plurality of the vote by district instead of on an at-large basis.
Charles Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said, Iit's not wise to tie our position to St. Mary's and Calvert." He added, "It's not useful for us to buy in and sign this letter."
The bill — which already passed the state House 95-39 — was scheduled to be heard at 1 p.m. March 18 in the state's Senate Education, Health and Environment Committee.
The bill, should it become law, would be effective for the general election of 2022, Mitchell said.
"It's become abundantly clear this is a priority bill," Collins said.
Mitchell noted that the commissioners sought an opinion from Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) about whether the bill was constitutional. Frosh said the bill is legal because it doesn't single out only one county, Mitchell said.
Commissioners Bobby Rucci (D) and Amanda M. Stewart (D) voted in favor of supporting the St. Mary's commissioners' letter.
On another bill, House Bill 1060, which would change the way Charles County board of education members are elected, the commissioners voted unanimously to support it after an amendment was made.
Mitchell said the bill is being modified so that only four members would be elected by commissioner district and three would be elected at-large. Currently all are elected on an at-large basis. The original bill, which is sponsored by Del. Edith J. Patterson (D-Charles), called for six to be elected by district and the board president at-large.
As of Tuesday, the General Assembly's website did not reflect the update to the bill.
Update on COVID-19 given
In a COVID-19 update, Dr. Dianna Abney, Charles health officer, said that variants of the coronavirus from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil are in Maryland. There were 209, 22 and 1 cases in the state as of March 11, according to a staff report.
These variants are more easily spread, can cause milder or more severe disease and are more able to evade detection by specific diagnostic tests.
Jason Stoddard, safety director for Charles public school system, said there have been three student COVID-19 cases recently, but noted that all are related to youth sports.
The commissioners also heard a report from the county's COVID-19 task force, which met several times between June and December 2020 and presented its recommendations to the economic development advisory board on March 8.
Helen Harrington, task force co-chair, spoke of the need to better communicate with the public.
"We don't have a solid newspaper like we used to," the retired circuit court judge said. Facebook "doesn't cover everybody," she added, noting "our [county] website is vastly improved since last June" and postcards that the county has sent out "have been useful."
In regard to emails, Harrington said, "If you try to find it in your inbox after a week, good luck with that."
Harrington said that more than 150 people were arrested for COVID-19 restrictions violations in Miami Beach on March 15, adding that, "We're not out of the woods yet." She noted that 20% of the national population has received one COVID-19 shot, and 10% have received both shots.
Collins said he expects a followup from the task force in the future that is more targeted to specific county departments.