A vote to direct Charles government staff to look into creating a process to impeach a county commissioner failed on a 3-2 vote.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said during the board’s meeting on Tuesday that timing was the reason he decided to vote against the fact-finding initiative proposed by another commissioner.
“I would be OK if it wasn’t for the timing. ... That’s my biggest concern,” Collins said.
His reasoning failed to sway the dozen or so residents in attendance, some of whom brought handouts demanding that Commissioner Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) resign after it came to light recently that she had been censured 2½ years ago for alleged racial discrimination against Charles County Administrator Mark Belton. No commissioners have yet to officially identify Coates as the commissioner who was censured.
“Today was a fiasco. ... To me what it looked like is a cover up,” Karla Kornegay of Waldorf told Southern Maryland News.
The ask for consensus would have directed government staff to research if there were other municipalities or counties that had procedures for impeaching a county commissioner and whether or not it was possible to bring those measures to Charles County.
The measure would have only served as a fact finding exercise and would not immediately bring legislation to create an impeachment process.
Would legislation come forward and pass, it would in theory provide a path to remove Coates, who, like the other four commissioners, receives a yearly salary of $51,957, if allegations against her were proven.
The conversation was at times testy and dominated an otherwise lightly populated agenda for the commissioners’ first meeting of the year.
It started during commissioner comments when Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) stated his intention to ask county staff to look into the possibility of a bill that would create a process of impeaching a commissioner.
“I know that there are other counties that have rules in place, and I’m asking if staff could take the opportunity to look into how they’ve done it,” Bowling said.
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) agreed with Bowling’s comments, citing concerns shared by the community about the lack of an impeachment process.
“I’ve been concerned about and continue to hear from people in the community about that very question,” Stewart said.
The request started a brief skirmish with Collins on procedural grounds.
“I’d be willing to entertain this if it had been presented in a totally different light. ... This seems to be contrary to our known normal procedures as it relates for new legislation,” Collins said.
Collins stated that he would entertain a vote for consensus during “new business,” which is typically scheduled at the end of the meeting.
Bowling requested a consensus to bring the new business portion forward to accommodate the residents in attendance of Tuesday’s meeting, but Collins refused, with Commissioners Ralph E. Patterson II (D) and Thomasina O. Coates (D) joining in denying the request.
The action drew a swift rebuke from Bowling.
“You know, I’m gonna be honest with you. This appears that we’re trying to hide something again,” Bowling said.
Stewart, who also voted in favor of bringing the new business period forward, delivered a similar rebuke.
“I think it’s a shame that again we’re being denied the right, the ability, to get legal advice and council on an issue. ... Doing that at 9:30 a.m. or 4 p.m., there’s no difference. Statements will be the same,” Stewart said.
Bowling did bring up his request again in the afternoon session for county staff to research an impeachment process. However, it failed to reach consensus along the same 3-2 vote.
“I don’t see the emergency at this time,” Patterson said shortly after his no vote.
Bowling vented his frustration.
“When is the right time to bring this up? When the state prosecutor comes down here?” Bowling asked.
Stewart further chastised Collins, saying, “If you knew at 9:30 a.m. that you were not going to agree to this then it didn’t need to be delayed.”
When asked by Southern Maryland News, Collins said that he was concerned that the proposal to look into impeachment legislation was targeting an individual commissioner directly.
“If it had been presented in a totally different light, I would have been more open,” Collins said.
Patterson and Coates declined multiple requests for comment.
Despite the failure, Bowling said that members of the public could make an appeal at the state level for an impeachment process to be created in Charles County through a legislative proposal.
Elsewhere, attorneys for all five commissioners signed a stipulated order from Charles County Circuit Court that restricts any potential action on Belton’s tenure with Charles County government until a hearing in the case is held on Jan. 24, according to a copy of the order obtained by Southern Maryland News.
Prince George’s County Circuit Court Judge Leo E. Green Jr. will hear the case.
Belton was scheduled to return to work on Wednesday after being on administrative leave since Dec. 13.
