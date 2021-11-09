Charles County commissioners got an opportunity to hear from residents on membership standards for the police accountability board required by recently passed state legislation.
The Nov. 3 public hearing was designed as a chance for the public to help steer the future of the board that will create civilian oversight for law enforcement agencies.
“This is a unique opportunity because it is rare for the public to have an input on law enforcement,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said during the meeting, which was held virtually.
Residents were asked to give their opinion on how the board should be comprised before the commissioners' Nov. 16 meeting, when qualifications would be finalized ahead of advertisement for members.
Angela French-Bell, a White Plains resident and second vice president of the Charles County Branch of the NAACP, spoke in support of the board and recommended that members from her organization be charter members of the board.
“This board is an important key to help residents look at policing and open another layer of accountability on law enforcement,” French-Bell said.
French-Bell said that having an entity with historical knowledge of community issues on police brutality was essential to the board’s function.
A few citizens also gave criticisms of the House Bill 670, also known as the Maryland Police Accountability Act, which mandates that each county in the state establish its own boards.
Derrick Terry of Waldorf gave intense criticism of the bill during his public comments.
“The law was passed but there were several groups as well as public officials that were spreading fear on a national issue,’ Terry said, sating that policing issues in other parts of the country were not present in Charles County.
Terry also called the formation of a civilian-only board “wrong” and “irresponsible,” and implored county commissioners to select citizens that can view policing issues from “both sides.”
Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles) was also on hand for the meeting, and said that she hoped citizens felt “empowered” by having an opportunity to guide the police accountability board.
Davis also hit out at critics that said the board was not needed, saying claims that police misconduct didn’t happen in Charles County made “no sense.”
The nine-member, all-civilian member board will hold quarterly meetings with law enforcement officials to improve policing matters, as well as appoint civilian members to a charging committee and trial board.
Charging committees will investigate matters of police misconduct, render decisions on wrong doing and recommend discipline if an officer is found guilty of misconduct.
Charging committees are five-member, all-civilian boards with the chair of the police accountability board, two civilian members chosen by the chief executive officer of the county and two others chosen by the accountability board.
If an officer does not accept the charging committee’s findings, then the case moves on to the trial board, which will serve as the as the officer’s appeal.
Charging committees are maintained by law enforcement agencies, and include either a retired or active administrative law judge, or a retired district or circuit court judge appointed by the chief executive officer of the county.
One civilian member is appointed by the accountability board, and the final member is an officer of equal rank to the officer accused of misconduct, who is appointed by the head of the law enforcement agency in question.
Public comment on board membership will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at www.charlescountymd.gov/government/public-comments/.